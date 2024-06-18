Despite Multichoice reverting to its old prices for DStv and GOtv, this has not stopped Nigerians from criticising the company for its packages prices

Recently, DStv made a banter Facebook post around Kylian Mbappe's recent nose fracture and Victor Osimhen's mask and Nigerians took advantage of the opportunity

Nigerians flooded the comment section of the post with comments protesting Multichoice's initial decision to increase the prices of its packages

DStv's attempt to create a social media content around French star Kylian Mbappe's nose fracture has triggered criticisms from Nigerians.

During France's Monday match against Austria in Düsseldorf in the ongoing UEFA Euro 2024 tournament, Mbappe sustained a broken nose and had to be subbed off.

Nigerians seized the opportunity to protest Multichoice DStv and GOtv price increments. Photo Credit: DSTV, Instagram/@victorosimhen9

Source: Facebook

In a post on its verified Facebook page, DStv shared a picture of Mbappe wearing a protective mask with the caption:

"France’s new secret weapon: Kylian Osimhen."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigeria's Victor Osimhen wears a protective mask after sustaining multiple facial fractures in a clash of heads with Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar during a match in November 2021.

Nigerians, however, ignored the banter to protest Multichoice's increment in its DStv and GOtv packages. Legit.ng learnt Multichoice had reversed to its old prices.

Nigerians drag DStv

Dëë Paul said:

"DSTV we still say No.

"Nigeria is not for you again."

Uchenna Victor said:

"How can we be paying for what we are not watching, say no to extortion."

Mazi Chima Okwara said:

"SLTV all the waaaaaay,men dey-men mount."

Trey-Jay Igomu said:

"I will still not subscribe your decoder."

Otobele Mudi Henry said:

"You guys are fond of raising your prices every instance , how did something I used to pay below 10000 just a year and half ago become increased by over 130 percent, that’s way higher and it looks like you guys want to extort Nigerians.

"Do you guys do over 100percent price increase in South Africa? For the first time you guys opened the eyes of Nigerians to other economically cheaper options and I’m sure your customer figures will be on the decline daily."

Nnanta Darlington said:

"Say no to extortion. Opt for a smart TV."

Bliss Blissful Gnetius said:

"Your subscription are so crazy high, not like we have steady power supply."

Linus Swain Agada said:

"My decoder is getting rusted, bring 2k and pick it up, free delivery."

Man cries out after reaching his DStv

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who recently recharged his DStv decoder had cried out over the prices he saw.

Kelvin said he subscribed to the DStv Compact package all because of the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament. He shared a screenshot showing the prices he saw and lamented that his spirit had told him to hold on for a little while.

Kelvin wondered when the reversal to the old prices would take effect, saying that the prices available on the DStv and OPay apps are still the new prices.

Source: Legit.ng