In a bid to watch the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament, a Nigerian man decided to recharge his DStv and lamented over the prices of the various packages he saw

He wondered when the reversal of DStv packages prices would take effect, lamenting that he was pained by what he saw

The man's post generated mixed reactions as people shared what they noticed from their ends concerning the price reversal

A Nigerian man, Kelvin Onovo, has said his pain about Multichoice reverting to its previous prices is that he just recharged his Dstv decoder at the new price.

Kelvin said he subscribed to the DStv Compact package all because of the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament.

He shared a screenshot showing the prices he saw and lamented that his spirit had told him to hold on for a little while.

Kelvin wondered when the reversal to the old prices would take effect, saying what is available on the DStv and OPay apps are still the new prices. Kelvin's post on Facebook read:

"What is paining me about DStv reverting to the old price is that I just subscribed to Compact yesterday oooo, all because of Euros 2024.

"Just yesterday, my spirit was telling me to wait a little bit.

"This one pain me ooo.

"But when is the reverting to the old price taking place?

"Because on their app and on Opay, it's still showing the same old price.

"I hope it's not an audio reversal ooo."

Legit.ng reported that a tribunal had ordered Multichoice to offer Nigerians one-month free DStv and GOtv subscriptions.

Kelvin Onovo's post generates buzz

Purity Ogonna said:

"Use their app to subscribe, it has reverted in their app."

Nmeso pharm ventures said:

"If they want us to subscribe they should bring all those new movies they take to showmaxx and Netflix to dstv, not everytime old movies is annoying."

Chukwuebuka Ordained said:

"I’ve been recharging the old price all these while,the idea is when u recharge before ur subscription expires,you pay the old price…I’ve never paid the new price."

Gloria Celeste Ese said:

"It’s audio I tried subscribing and they brought the new price back oo.

"Dstv compact plus."

Omoboladale Waliyat Hassan said:

"Polaris has revert to old price since the beginning of this month.

"I paid for old price of GOTV Jolli on June 5, I was even skeptical about it but the channels were open after 30 minutes."

Anselm Mbonu said:

"It's not effective yet because I also subscribed mine yesterday before the old Price news surface on Monday."

MRisire said:

"I have left them behind long time ago, even if them put am for 2k, I no dey do again ."

Joseph Nnaemeka Agbo said:

"Na audio, I just sub now na still 25k. I asked the customer service personnel about the the change in price and he Said something like that no dey."

Multichoice explains its packages price adjustment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Multichoice had given reasons for increasing the prices of its packages.

In a statement explaining the new price, Multichoice blamed the increase on rising business operation costs.

“On Wednesday, 1 May 2024 we will adjust our prices across all our packages on DStv and GOtv. We understand the impact this change may have on you our valued customer, but the rise in the cost of business operations has led us to make this difficult decision...''

