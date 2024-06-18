Kylian Mbappé sustained a broken nose during the second half of the Austria-France match on Monday

The French star was reported to have returned to the national team's base camp for treatment

The French Football Federation is confident in Mbappé's recovery and looks forward to his return to competition

The French Football Federation (FFF) announced that Kylian Mbappé has returned to the French national team's base camp following a nose fracture sustained during Monday's match against Austria in Düsseldorf.

In a statement shared by renowned sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, the FFF confirmed that the injury occurred during the second half of the Austria-France game.

Kylian Mbappe set to wear face mask. Photo credit: Frederic Scheidemann via Getty Image. For illustration purposes.

Source: Getty Images

The French team captain was immediately attended to by the medical staff and Dr. Franck Le Gall, who diagnosed the fracture.

Mbappé will undergo treatment over the next few days, though surgery is not planned for the immediate future. To facilitate his recovery and return to play, a custom protective mask will be made for the star forward, allowing him to resume training and prepare for his comeback.

Full statement from French national team

“Kylian Mbappé returns to the base camp of the French national team. Kylian Mbappé suffered a broken nose during the second part of the Austria-France held this Monday in Düsseldorf. The captain of France was treated first by the medical staff and Dr. Franck Le Gall, who diagnosed him with a nose fracture. Mbappé will receive treatment in the next few days, but he will not undergo surgery in the immediate future. A mask will be made for him so that the number 10 of the French national team can prepare for his return to the competition after a period dedicated to treatment.”

PSG eyes Victor Osimhen as Kylian Mbappe’s replacement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported Paris Saint-Germain is seriously considering Napoli's forward Victor Osimhen as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who has expressed his desire to depart the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.

PSG sees the 24-year-old Nigerian international as a prime candidate to fill Mbappe's shoes and is contemplating moving for him in the upcoming transfer window.

Osimhen, who transferred to Napoli from Lille in 2020, has been a key player for the Italian team, scoring 67 goals in 119 matches.

Source: Legit.ng