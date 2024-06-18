Nigerian music stars Wizkid and Davido have given netizens a heated topic to deliberate after the former was seen in Paris

Legit.ng previously reported that the Made in Lagos crooner filled many with speculations after he was seen walking online on the streets of Paris

A few hours after that, fans uncovered an old video of Davido in Paris as they made crucial observations about the two ambiences

Nigerian singers Wizkid and Davido stirred another commotion on social media after their separate videos in Paris surfaced on the internet.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ojuelegba hitmaker was seen on the bustling streets of a foreign location, reportedly said to be Paris, as the location was attached to a viral clip.

Davido and Wizkid trended after their visits to Paris separately. Credit: @davido, @wizkid

The musician was seen walking alone on the gorgeous streets. He donned a sleeveless sweatshirt on a baggy trouser, and a face cap tilted backwards as he hurriedly walked out of a high-end fashion boutique.

Davido in Paris

A few hours after Wizkid was seen walking alone in Paris, fans of the rival group dug out an old video of Davido in Paris.

The Timeless singer was mobbed by paparazzi. The individuals surrounding him were a mix of Blacks and whites and they offered $10,000 to have snapshots with him.

See the video of Davido in Paris:

Reactions trail old video of David in Paris

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

edoprince_:

"So, next time know say OBO na dia fada nobody barda."

jmfkiddiesempire:

"You guys should stop comparing this 2 they can’t never be the same different people with different life style this blogger na the same thing your mama and papa be ????????or you and your siblings na the same???? So make who na Dey mind who na business."

andcheal:

"Dey just keep burning him yet God lifting him no wonder a popular saying “Man no be God o”. #OBO 4 life I don’t knowing next generations lol."

yahootailor112:

"My idolo @wizkidayo dey live his normal life , e nor dey cast himself, all these paparazzi if you no drop dem location dem no go sabi you."

h_dwagsammy:

"Be like this Davido don join illuminati because I no understand even if you hate am you go like am."

oluwa__tomisin1:

"There’s different to everything obo they alway carried men along."

bah_leegnf:

"David always faking shitt, lol the real man is Wizzy time will tell no worry evidence Dey but na bingo una b lol."

josh.collection850:

"Even Kenya west go alone even 50cent go alone Wizzy don’t need crowd same here in Nigeria that’s just his life style I don turn fc overnight like this because I no understand 30bg again."

Wizkid’s first son stands out in Paris

Letig.ng earlier reported that singer's first son, Tife Balogun, turned heads online during his outing with his agemates.

Tife, who was in Paris a few weeks back for a school excursion, posted several pictures on his page of himself with his classmates visiting various interesting sites.

The billionaire heir, who was rocking rapper Zlatan's latest ZTTW clothing line design, immediately caught netizens' attention.

