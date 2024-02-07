A Nigerian footballer, Victor Osimhen, disclosed that he would not stop wearing a protective mask

In a video shared online, the international footballer recounted the painful incident that necessitated wearing a mask

According to Osimhen, he had a serious facial injury and was mandated to wear a protective mask for the rest of his career

Super Eagles Striker, Victor Osimhen, has stated that he would always sport a protective mask during matches.

During an interview with Brila FM, Osimhen made it clear that it was 'dangerous' for him to enter the football field for a match without his protective face mask.

Victor Osimhen says he won't stop wearing mask Photo credit: Osimhenslife/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Osimhen sheds more light on face mask

Osimhen disclosed that he had multiple facial fractures during a match which led to screws being infused inside his face.

Osimhen said wearing the mask helps protect his face even though it doesn't do the job perfectly, as he once had blood over his face despite wearing the mask.

A goalkeeper had hit his face, and although he wore the mask, the hit still caused an injury on one side of his face.

He went ahead to declare that he would wear the mask for the rest of his career.

In his words:

"The last match I played I had blood in my face. The goalkeeper hit my face and there was blood. Even with the mask. So it's too dangerous for me to go out without using it so I have to keep on using it for the rest of my career."

Reactions as Osimhen addresses face mask usage

Netizens stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the video.

@general_ongod said:

"Osimhen shouldn’t have revealed this. Cz most players don’t have sympathy and love for their opponents and will try to target him."

@immortal_kombatant reacted:

"People saying he shouldn’t have revealed this because of opponents, no player should intentionally target another player at a point of injury."

@sugbozu commented:

"Don't never explain your weakness to people, even those in your circle. It's called wisdom!"

@unstopable025 reacted:

"Dem wan end osimhen career with this interview because all this defender go de target that place to injure him again. Victor."

@djdopeklass added:

"Football and boxing no different o. Cause e be like say death sentence dey both one kind. They deserve to pay they get cause this isn’t easy."

Watch the video below:

Osimhen shows off dance skills

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of Victor Osimhen dancing and having fun after Nigeria’s AFCON match against Cameroon has gained attention on TikTok. The young striker, who is a role model for many Nigerians, had been working hard in the ongoing AFCON tournament.

The video showed Osimhen’s joy and excitement days after Nigeria’s thrilling win over Cameroon in the quarter-finals of the AFCON. TikTok Osimhen, who plays for Napoli in Italy, is one of the most promising talents in African football.

He has scored many goals for Nigeria and has also attracted interest from some of the top clubs in Europe. He is known for his speed, strength, and finishing skills.

Source: Legit.ng