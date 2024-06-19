Popular Lagos socialite Sam Larry became another subject of ridicule online after he reportedly involved in a road accident

The incident, according to eyewitnesses, took place along Ibeju Lekki axis, and the driver's side of Samlarry's vehicle was significantly damaged

Meanwhile, Mohbad's fans and supporters found joy in the unfortunate event as they made different ruthless observations online

Popular Lagos socialite Samsom Erinfolami Balogun, aka Sam Larry, was reportedly involved in a road accident.

The reports reaching Legit.ng claimed that the incident took place along Ibeju Lekki. According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred on the highway, and Samlarry's vehicle sustained severe damage to the driver's side.

Mohbad fans caused uproar over reports of Sam Larry's road accident. Credit: @samlarry, @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

A viral video on social media depicted the aftermath of the accident, which left Sam Larry's automobile substantially damaged.

Although the entertainment executive was not spotted in the trending footage, sources claimed he was receiving medical treatment.

The cause of the accident is still unknown, and more information is surfacing.

Recall that Sam Larry, alongside his business partner Naira Marley, was one of the prime suspects for the sudden death of young rapper Mohbad. After the death of the ex-Marlain signee, videos surfaced online showing how he was allied by the two friends.

However, Mohbad fans and mourners have resorted to social media to express their joy following the sad incident.

Watch the video below:

Sam Larry's Accident spurs reactions

A large number of Nigerians celebrated over the unfortunate incident as Legit.ng compiled their reactions below:

sweetylyx_official:

"God we didn’t ask you to do a half job for us. Finish this work Abeg."

seun_dreams:

"Someone said The ball is in mohbad’s hand now."

coco_ria_02:

"I won’t be shocked if he did it for clout."

eckovista:

"Make Sam Larry just relocate at this point! Nigerians are not ready to forget this matter."

gallant_renny:

"He will not die and he will not recover. He should feel pain for the rest of his life."

yttds1k;

"Accident wey him leg no cut.. that one na accident?"

an_na_bella11:

"Hope say the road and the car no spoil?? Innocent road. So sorry my darling."

dbrown_princess:

"Incomplete mission‍♀️ Angel of death sent apprentice."

voluptousdivas:

"Mohbad was that you ? carry on."

jessie_unusual_:

"See as innocent car collect gbese… sha I hope the road is okay."

Sam Larry receives fresh threats

The Lagos socialite was challenged by a Nigerian man from the lively town of Sagamu in Ogun state.

The fearless young man dared Sam Larry to pick a date when they could comfortably fight and promised to rain down punches on him until he was black and blue.

The Sagamu indigene claimed that the Naira Marley's associate was responsible for the abuse and bullying that the late singer Mohbad suffered.

Source: Legit.ng