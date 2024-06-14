As miners anticipate Hamster Kombat's launch, a Nigerian miner has expressed his frustration about the crypto project

The Nigerian youth said he was sick and tired of mining Hamster Kombat coins by playing the game on Telegram

Speaking with Legit.ng, crypto expert Ekeson Egwuonwu shared why Hamster Kombat should not be faulted for their delay in launching

A frustrated Nigerian miner has said he was tired of Hamster Kombat delaying its launch.

In a TikTok video, the young man showed his depleted coin balance and lamented that he had upgraded his coins to the point he could no longer participate in the daily combo.

He begged Hamster Kombat to launch its token. Photo Credit: Hamster Kombat, @boyllenny

@boyllenny maintained that he does not want to mine Hamster Kombat coins anymore. His words in part:

"Hamster Kombat, I am sick and tired of mining. You people should just launch already because I am tired. Truth to God, I am tired...

"I have upgraded my coins to the point that I can no longer upgrade anymore...

"I don't want to mine again."

Crypto expert's comment on Hamster Kombat launch

Ekeson Egwuonwu, a crypto expert who spoke with Legit.ng, said Hamster Kombat is well on track and should not be faulted for its launch delay.

"I am sorry to say that Hamster Kombat miners have never lost faith in the project. That stuff happened with Tapswap because:

"1. Tapswap demanded a Ton to double their accounts.

"2. Moved their TGE further to a month.

"These two reasons generated the controversy surrounding Tapswap but it isn't like that with Hamster."

Ekeson rated Hamster Kombat highly and compared it with Notcoin pre-launch.

"Hamster is, perhaps, the most easy-going airdrop so far in the world, and that's why it has amassed over 150miners. You can tell that! No community has such a number of users.

"Hamster, from innovation and materialization of inventive geniuses ranging from how their game was built and the idea of Profit Per Hour (PPH) has won the heart of the miners and has never for once left their community perplexed.

"Not only that, recall that most airdrops last more than three months, but Hamster had begun presales and would launch in July, the first week. This month makes it 3 months since they began their airdrop and also shows it would end 3 months.

"You can't fault Hamster. More than notcoin was anticipated, Hamster had broken all their records."

Watch the video below:

Hamster Kombat miners react

Stephen said:

"We mined notcoin for 5 months+.

"E never even reach 3 months u don dey complain."

UMC Morgan said:

"So you guys believe this will pay, me I they play am like game."

"Keeping fit with Jane said:

"My laughter has waking up everybody in our compound."

Delight said:

"Same with me, I can partake in daily combo anymore."

andrewandylove89 said:

"Which money. did you give them any money to keep for you?"

D$C said:

"My (guy) hamster said play wisely ooooo. don't use all your coin. they might be task that you might need does coin."

EmilyDaniella said:

"You’re not investing wisely. You’re rushing to mine."

Lady shares avoidable mistake on Hamster Kombat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared a mistake Hamster Kombat miners should avoid.

According to @adiralady, people staking their Hamster coins are making a mistake as they would be burned. @adiralady added that it is not where the crypto project would pay people from. She suggested that the profit per hour holds more value than the Hamster coins.

According to The Cryptonomics, Hamster Kombat is a battle game combining strategy and collection elements. Players control virtual hamsters in battles against other users. Each hamster has unique characteristics and abilities that can be improved through the game.

