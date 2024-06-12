Ahead of its listing on the Ton blockchain, the trending Telegram game Hamster Kombat has broken silence on tasks miners should priortise

Hamster Kombat miners have been divided about accumulating more coins and increasing their profit per hour

Speaking with Legit.ng, a crypto expert, Moreblessing Ogbogo, has shared his thoughts on the future of Hamster Kombat

Hamster Kombat has advised miners not to focus more on accumulating their coins.

This was disclosed in a release on its verified X handle on June 6.

In the release, Hamster Kombat revealed that its airdrop would depend on the profit per hour and other parameters it would make public later.

The release read:

"Dear CEOs,

"Due to the tremendous amount of questions and comments, we want to set the record straight :

"Airdrop will depend on the profit per hour and some other activitiy parameters that we will reveal later, NOT the coin balance.

"Play wisely!

" We are getting so much love from you guys that even our servers are overwhelmed!

"We’re tirelessly working on it and will try to fix it asap so you could enjoy your favorite game without interruptions ❤️.

"Hamsters are the new whales! "

When quizzed on the future of Hamster Kombat, a crypto expert, Moreblessing Ogbogo, told Legit.ng that it is worth the wait. In his words:

"Hamster Kombat will be definitely worth it and the launch is near."

See Hamster Kombat's post below:

Hamster Kombat's update got people talking

@Detroit_xix said:

"What do you mean profit per hour? What will now happen to my 100m coin."

@Schipolamatt83 said:

"My wallet address connected for the Airdrop was compromised..... Please I need to disconnect that wallet and reconnect a new one."

@Faa_waz1 said:

"Profit per hour upgraders like this let's know ourselves .

"(I'm currently on 813k per hour)."

@MR_CLARK_EN said:

"Lol coin balance is the main you know it.

"1B plus coins is the goal ."

@iamdeejayjet said:

"Everybody go don begin waste all their coins balance now . Make u na do am jejely oooo make them no go carry u na handicap -5 ooo ."

@sales_unwana said:

"Okay noted. Hamster to the moon ."

@reallest_geee said:

"I told them and they were like I am capping, you posted a video on your YouTube channel pertaining this and you also mentioned about it on space, they can read now their self, the purpose of the Coins are to upgrade cards to increase PPH stop hoarding them."

Crypto experts speak on tasks to priortise

Source: Legit.ng