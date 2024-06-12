Easter Post, a media company has given the reason Cubana Chiefprsit moved his multimillion naira investment from the southeast to Lagos

The businessman had granted an interview where he said he had to move because of the rate of insecurity in the east

In a post sighted on social media, it was claimed that Cubana Chiefpriest ran away from competition

A media company has tackled Pascal Chibuke Okechukwu better known as Cubana Chiefpriest over a claim he made in an interview.

The businessman had granted an interview with BBC Igbo where he spoke on the reason he moved his business out of the southeast. According to him, insecurity made him take that step.

In a post made by the company, it was claimed that another hospitality business sprang up beside Cubana Chiefpriest's own and took all his customers.

Media company tackles Cubana Chiefpriest over claims. Photo credit @cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Easatern post makes more claims

In the post, it was noted that over 50% of his clients were snatched by the competitor. Though what the competitor was doing to be preferred was not stated.

According to the media outlet, the man, who bought a Benz recently couldn't allegedly withstand the pressure, he had to make some important decisions about his business.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from fans about the post. Here are they below:

@javizydon4584:

"Are they sharing free drinks at the cartel?"

@mrzhelen:

"The name of this place no fear the customers abi."

@playwith_decor:

"So there is a red carpet market waiting for him in lagos in the hospitality business abi."

@digital6ix:

"That’s a 3D picture that’s actually not how it’s looks like, and beside have been to new owerri couple of times and all I can say is Xshrine is still my number one and the angels has the best meal even Donalds is doing well too."

@hungrillvillekitchen:

"It’s how u Pple seat n analyze pple life and business .. when ur own don’t even have a direction."

@jessejeh87:

"Una get mind sha ohh!!… Them talk say president summersault on democracy day una no say sorry! That’s bad!!"

@swt_juie:

"Big cap insecurity is worst in Owerri especially!! No dey talk nonsense."

@mmillion_dollarbabyy:

"You no know hear the name Cartel if na you shey you no go move."

@uniqueplies_studdard:

"Cartel don chase Money na water."

@eddiemadaki:

"No one asked tho."

Cubana Chiefpriest's son descends on food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Cubana Chiefpriest's son, Obinna, showing his huge appetite for jollof rice.

A trending video online shows where Chiefpriest's son Obinna was seen ravaging his dad's food after finishing his own.

In the video, Obinna was seen seated on the floor while devouring multiple plates of rice.

Source: Legit.ng