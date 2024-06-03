A lady actively participating in the trending Hamster Kombat crypto project on Telegram has shared a mistake other miners should avoid

Hamster Kombat is a battle game that combines elements of strategy and collection and involves players tapping away to earn coins, just like Notcoin and Tapswap

Crypto expert Moreblessing Ogbogo has shared his thoughts with Legit.ng on the argument about Hamsster's profit per hour being more important than the coins

A Nigerian lady, @adiralady, has advised people mining Hamster Kombat that accumulating the coins is useless.

According to @adiralady, people staking their Hamster coins are making a mistake as they would be burned.

She said staking of Hamster Kombat coins is totally useless. Photo Credit: @navidahmed420, @adiralady

Source: TikTok

@adiralady added that it is not where the crypto project would pay people from. She suggested that the profit per hour holds more value than the Hamster coins.

According to The Cryptonomics, Hamster Kombat is a battle game combining strategy and collection elements. Players control virtual hamsters in battles against other users. Each hamster has unique characteristics and abilities that can be improved through the game.

Like Tapswap and Notcoin, players are mining coins by tapping on Telegram. Hamster Kombat has not made any statement regarding this subject matter.

Speaking with Legit.ng on the subject matter, a crypto expert, Moreblessing Ogbogo, maintained that both are valuable. In his words:

"Both are important."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the lady's Hamster Kombat advice

The Kingdom of God Cometh said:

"Keep it. And only collect your daily combo.. Because the combos they will release now will consume your coins, N if u have no coin left then u lose."

Humbuchris said:

"Babe see en somebody say na from coin them go use pay us some say na from per hour that from the booster."

☞WËĪRDØ☜ said:

"They're paying from earning per hours....I have watch their videos already ."

Kevin Bryan said:

"Yes what she said is the truth oooo I swear."

prince said:

"Please dont listen to her oo, keep your coin oo."

Denzel said:

"This thing is reverse psychology oo. Keep the coin ooo. They are ploying you guys to spend the whole coin while the listing date is near."

mightyezzy said:

"As for me enh I go share am 50-50 una don too confuse me, I no know d one to follow."

Chantal said:

"Some people said keep it now you are saying don't keep it.

"Which one we go follow."

Man rates Hamster Kombat above Tapswap

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a crypto geek had shared four reasons he won't invest in Tapswap.

While comparing with the already-listed Notcoin, Nawaz highlighted four reasons for his stance regarding Tapswap.

Nawaz added that he wasn't required to invest in Notcoin and wondered why Tapswap would make such a request of Taswappers. He maintained that his stance would only change when Tapswap gets strong backing like Hamster Kombat.

