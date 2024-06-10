Skit maker OGB Recent is not a happy man and decided to voice out his emotions on social media

It is no news that since the Tinubu-led government assumed power, there has been an incessant increase in the price of commodities which is affecting the poor masses

OGB used harsh words to address those who voted for the politician in the 2023 presidential elections

Skit maker Michael Charles, aka OGB Recent, has expressed displeasure at individuals who voted for the current Nigerian government.

In a post on his X page, he laid curses on individuals who cast their votes for the emergence of the Bola Tinubu-led administration.

His reason was not clearly stated, however, it may not be unconnected with some posts he made recently.

On Sunday, June 9, he encouraged people going through tough financial times in the country and prayed that God would send helpers their way.

While he laid curses on those who voted for the present government, his post generated mixed reactions online.

X users react to OGB Recent's post

Several social media users have reacted to the post of the skit maker. See some of the comments below:

@PrinceAbbbey:

"I'm disappointed in your foolish utterance and in your recent work. You used to make skits that I enjoyed, but lately, they haven't been that good. I hope you can get back to making content that resonates with your audience."

@RealDukeofBenue:

"Anybody wey dey read this tweet, if you dey do Yahoo or u don do Yahoo before, it will not be well with you and your family."

@Dan_evaa:

"My ex voted for this government, make una help me swear for am."

@dngdamilare:

"That's why I disliked most of you guys be this. Cursing everyone. You thought all these would help in the next election? Smh"

@EmaazD

"Double amen."

@EnitanOluwadam1:

"As per you be God. You go just dey type rubbish for engagement."

@oliwatimil33611:

"I only supported Tinubu and we go still support him for this shege pro max to continue."

