A Nigerian carpenter was blessed with a considerable amount of money by footballer Victor Okoh Boniface

An Instagram blog posted the aged man after a social media user shared a viral video of the old man working

Boniface saw the post, reached out to Gossipmill, and shared his willingness to help the old carpenter

Social media users have been thrown into an emotional whirlwind after news of a footballer who gifted a carpenter a massive sum of money hit cyberspace.

Nigerian footballer Victor Okoh Boniface has just been reported to have gifted an old and struggling carpenter N1.5M after his video surfaced online.

Nigerians toast Boniface for gifting carpenter N1.5M.

A netizen had posted the clip of the man on his TikTok account. The video went viral, and many users pitied the man.

According to the TikToker, he spotted the man working in his compound and could see him struggling. He noted that the carpenter could not stand properly and had difficulty splitting the wood he needed to work with.

Netizens are now in awe, as Victor, who was recently seen dancing after making champion, not only gifted the man N1.5M but also gave N500k to the TikTok creator of the video.

Boniface successfully melted the hearts of Nigerians with his kindness.

Nigerians react to Boniface's gesture

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@_certi5ed:

"Why don't he give him a house? 1.5 won't last forever."

@choice_sasha:

"From now people will be traveling to village to visit their own grandma or grandpa to make them act hard worker so they can make a video and post..... When God remembers you, you won't be expecting it."

@realprefair"

"First time Cameraman dey get Gift."

@golddesire_oma:

"Please let it get to the man and may God bless the giver."

@liciacrest:

"This how God changes a man's story in the twinkling of an eye!"

@hrh_kingdiamond:

"Make una make sure say that 1.5 reach baba hand complete ooo."

@charismajunoir:

"Reading the comments and I’m like why do people say unnecessary things just to get attention instead of being appreciative tf."

@issa_thirdborn:

"Thanks for Blessing a Soul .. May Allah Protect You At All Cost Ameen."

@liyahkizz:

"Na person wey sabi b dz..he know say dem Dey giv who Dey deliver msg."

@xpensive_fatima:

"Help us tell the old man that this money is not for church."

Nigerians donate Money to man moudling blocks

An old man who was spotted working hard under the sun has been blessed with a huge amount of money by kind Nigerians.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that a post on X disclosed that N17 million had been raised for the man who was molding blocks despite his age.

The man was spotted working in a bent position, suggesting that he might have a back pain problem but still worked with it.

Source: Legit.ng