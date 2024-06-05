Launched on March 26, Hamster Kombat is a trending Telegram-based tap-to-earn game that offers players the opportunity to mine coins by tapping their screens and doing tasks

Hamster Kombat players assume the fictional role of the CEO of a crypto exchange and are required to boost upcoming startups by investing their mined coins in different things

Legit.ng highlights key things to take note of regarding the crypto project, in addition with an expert opinion on Hamster Kombat's reliability from Moreblessing Ogbogo

Like Notcoin, which has already launched, and Tapswsp, which has yet to be listed, Hamster Kombat is a Telegram-based game whose popularity has surged over the past few weeks.

Many Nigerians are actively participating in it, hoping to gain from its eventual launch and airdrop.

Hamster Kombat is a trending Telegram-based mining game. Photo Credit: NoSystem Images, TikTok/@navidahmed420, Decrypt

Source: Getty Images

According to CoinMarketCap, Hamster Kombat has reached a mindboggling 78 million players and 31 million daily users since its launch on March 26.

Hamster Kombat's statistics below:

In this article, Legit.ng shares four interesting things to note about the Hamster Kombat Telegram game.

1. Brief Hamster Kombat in-app overview

Unlike Tapswap, where users do straightforward tasks, Hamster Kombat is a different ball game, though a bit similar in concept.

Hamster Kombat requires players to tap their screens via the Telegram game to mine coins.

In the game, players assume the fictional role of a crypto exchange CEO and are expected to spend the coins in-app to boost different startups to get to the top of the industry. The more upcoming startups are boosted, the higher a player's profit per hour.

2. Hamster Kombat launch date

Legit.ng confirmed that Hamster Kombat has not made any official statement regarding any launch date.

However, Hamster CEOs are optimistic it will happen soon, following the recent announcement of the blockchain it will be launched on.

3. Where will Hamster Kombat be launched on?

In a release via its verified X handle on May 31, Hamster Kombat announced it would launch its token on the TON blockchain. Hamster Kombat's statement read:

"Dear CEOs!

"The Hamster Family has become the biggest edutainment community not only on Telegram but in the entire crypto industry.

"We are now happy to share that we have decided to launch our product & upcoming token on the TON blockchain @ton_blockchain

"Hamsters + TON = Success ."

4. Hamster Kombat free daily 5 million combo

Hamster Kombat introduces a new daily combo, an opportunity for CEOs to get 5 million coins by buying or levelling up three undisclosed upgrades.

However, Hamster players have made it quite easy by sharing the answers to the three upgrades on social media so others who haven't found theirs can easily find them.

Explaining how the Hamster Kombat daily combo works, Decrypt stated:

"To earn the coins, you’ll need to either buy or level-up the three upgrades in question.

For example, the daily combo today—as of this posting—is “CEO,” “Top 10 Global Ranking,” and “License Japan.” If you buy or level-up these items before the next daily combo begins, then you’ll get 5 million coins in your account.

"All of this happens within the “Mine” tab of the mini app, with the cards listed under the various categories..."

Is Hamster Kombat worth the stress?

Legit.ng spoke with a crypto expert, Moreblessing Ogbogo, about the reliability of Hamster Kombat. Moreblessing, the founder of Crypto Clinic Academy, rated the Telegram game above Tapswap.

In his words:

"The team (Hamster Kombat) is known and officially backed by Ton, same entity that backed Notcoin. When the team of a project is not anonymous, we say the team is doxxed.

"When the team of a project is not anonymous, we say team is doxxed. So not being anonymous like Tapswap team, revealing their true identity is one good metric to measure a project's potential and the known names would want to protect their reputation."

Source: Legit.ng