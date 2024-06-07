A Nigerian man has decried how the church has become a business as he announced a pastor got sacked by a worship centre

According to him, there was no turnout in the village the church sent the pastor to minister in and this cost him his pastoral job

Mixed reactions have trailed the development as people shared their thoughts on churches becoming business centres

Kelvin Onovo, a Nigerian man, has narrated how a pastor was relieved of his pastoral duties due to a zero turnout of worshippers.

In a Facebook post, Kelvin revealed he spoke on the phone with the wife of the affected pastor.

Kelvin stated that the pastor was posted to a village for ministration and had zero turnout. He lamented that church was now purely a business.

He added that the church is very popular in Nigeria but failed to reveal the name. Kelvin wrote:

"It is now glaring that church is pure business. I just got off the phone now with a woman whose husband was sacked because there was no turnout from the village they sent him to minister in. And this church is so popular in Nigeria. Kai."

Legit.ng reported that a South Africa-based church founder had placed one of the sacked Winners Chapel pastors on a N100k salary for five years.

Reactions trail the pastor's sack

Faith Israel Benjamin said:

"I have known this for over 14 years now.

"That's why I do all I can to please God and not man."

MISSY ANGEL said:

"And that is my church, Winners Chapel aka Living Faith Church.

"That's my church o, and I stopped church for years now because of this.

"They can frustrate Pastors if you're not making profit for them."

Ilo Akaolisa said:

"Don't judge from one side. Please hear from the church too."

Melody Chizoba said:

"Everyone knows that church is a business, it doesn't still stop us from going to church. The main thing is go with your brain and will mind still intact."

Blessed Chidolue Prosperity said:

"Yes they use to do like that, almost all the church is now business, it just few that remaining kwow this and know peace, I'm still going to church oo I never stop, but I'm telling you the truth."

EGBO JOHN said:

"In as much as there's hardship in the country, church business will continue to thrive.

"Not just church, even traditional religion will be thriving too.

"If we can focus on making right decisions and learning things that will help us succeed in various areas of life, nobody will have time for religious practices."

Why Winners Chapel sacked pastors

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bishop Oyedepo had revealed the reason for the sacking of some Winners Chapel pastors.

According to The Punch, Oyedepo, speaking to his congregation, said the pastors recently sacked by the church were unfruitful. He dismissed the allegations that the pastors were sacked because they did not generate enough income into their branches.

According to PM News, the cleric questioned why there was no buzz on social media when the Living Faith Church employed 7,000 people at a time. He pointed out that the church has more employees on its payroll than most of the states.

Source: Legit.ng