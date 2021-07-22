The Living Faith Church has reacted to claims that it recently sacked some pastors for having a church growth index that falls below expectations

The founder of the church, Bishop David Oyedepo, stated that people are confused about the organisation’s ministry

The cleric insisted that the sacking of the pastors was done in adherence to the commandment of God

Ogun state - The founder of Living Faith Church also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has confirmed the reports that the church recently sack some pastors.

According to The Punch, Oyedepo, speaking to his congregation, said the pastors recently sacked by the church were unfruitful.

He dismissed the allegations that the pastors were sacked because they did not generate enough income into their branches.

Oyedepo said:

‘’People are confused about our Ministry. I learnt some fellows said, “you know, they are not bringing income, that is why they asked them to go.

“We asked you to go because you are unfruitful. Unfruitful! Blatant failure. Doing what there? We have no patience with failure here.’’

No employee of the church is owed salary

According to PM News, the cleric questioned why there was no buzz on social media when the Living Faith Church employed 7,000 people at a time.

He pointed out that the church has more employees on its payroll than most of the states.

Oyedepo stated that no employee of the church is owed salary.

Sacked pastors fell short of certain standards

Similarly, Vanguard reported that a senior pastor of the church who does not want to be named said the story claiming that the pastors were sacked for not making sufficient income was false and misleading.

He stated that pastors sacked were pastoring rural churches which depend so much on the headquarters for funding rather than bringing in money into the church’s purse.

The source explained that the pastors were sacked because they fell short of standards expected from preachers.

In another news, Bishop David Oyedepo has revealed that he loves all ministers of God but he can’t be a friend to all of them.

Oyedepo in a sermon shared on the official Facebook of the church disclosed that it’s not possible because he can’t be friends or hang around with people who say nothing can work in Nigeria.

The renowned clergyman during a church service on Sunday, July 11, said he is a repairer of the bridge

