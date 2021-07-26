A South African-based church founder has reached out to one of the recently sacked Winners Chapel pastors to assist him

The founder of Abba Father Ministries promised to pay Godwin Onoruoiza for the next 5 years pending when he finds his feet

The church owner slammed Oyedepo for his action directing that he learns the virtue of patience from businessman Obi Cubana

Help has come for Mr Godwin Onoruoiza who was one of the pastors recently sacked by Winners Chapel church of Bishop David Oyedepo.

A South African-based church owner identified as Isaiah Okechukwu has placed him on a N100k-a-month salary for the next 5 years pending.

The South African-based pastor said Oyedepo should learn patience from Obi Cubana

In a Facebook post confirming his pledge to Godwin, Pastor Isaiah compared Oyedepo's action to that of businessman Obi Cubana.

The founder of Abba Father Ministries decried the politicking and godfatherism going on in the church and advised Oyedepo to learn the virtue of patience from Obi Cubana.

Isaiah went on to share a screenshot of his first payment of N100k to Godwin.

Nigerians hail the pastor's gesture

Prince Onuora Echeta said:

''God has blessed you fada, and am happy that u have d heart of helping people sir.but god will bless you more an I really want to be part of this blessings."

Ngozi Ogbonna commented:

"Waoooooh God bless your kind heart Sir, you are an Angel in human form, more grace to prosper Sir."

Jeremiah James commented:

"Chai you have touched me sir. You are a blessing to humanity sir , your type is scarce, God bless you sir. AUDACITY ABURO NGWO NGWO UMAZI."

COZA pastor reacts to Bishop's Oyedepo sacking of pastors

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that COZA pastor had reacted to the sacking of Winners' church pastors.

Reacting to the development via his Instagram page, Fatoyinbo stated that there is no room for laziness and unfruitfulness. He wrote:

“No room for laziness and unfruitfulness. Question: If you were fired in the bank for not meeting up with your deliverables, will you go on social media?”

The pastor also likened the sacking to the parable of the fig tree in the Bible.

