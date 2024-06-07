An X user has shared the story of a Nigerian worker in diaspora who was unfortunately deported

According to Morris Monye on the platform, the Nigerian citizen was sent back to his country for sending NSPDD to a white colleague at work

Social media users stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the painful situation

A Nigerian citizen based abroad has unfortunately been deported for being overly religious with a white colleague at work.

The story was shared on the X app and it quickly went viral, garnering lots of views from netizens on the platform.

Nigerian worker sent back to Nigeria over NSPDD link Photo credit: The Good Brigade, Mongkol Chuewong/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian deported for sending NSPDD link

Morris Monye who shared the story said the Nigerian citizen sent Streams of Joy's NSPDD (New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration) to a white colleague.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Following this act, the person's COS (Certificate of Sponsorship) got revoked and he was immediately sent back to Nigeria.

Morris said:

"You sent NSPDD to your white colleague then got your COS revoked for it and you get sent back to Nigeria. Loseguard."

Reactions as Nigerian worker abroad gets deported

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the unfortunate incident.

ObongOwo said:

"A friend was discussing boxing match with a colleague. Man jokingly told him they should stage their own fight and he’s going to win him. Three days later ward manager called my guy inside office say that nurse reported him that he was going to beat him up."

Aniedi Akpan said:

"NSPPD weh doctors and nurses dey refer their Cancer and people with terminal sicknesses to, a lot of testifiers got to know about it at the hospital in euro, uK and America, dey play."

CsJay reacted:

"A lady told me that she can't stop sending the NSPDD link despite telling her to stop, she told me to block her instead. Can u imagine how Nigerians behave."

Proudly collegeboy said:

"This is just like been sacked for praying instead of attending to customers and people will defend rubbish. Wisdom is profitable to direct. There is what is called UNSOLICITED if it doesn't mean a thing in Nigeria it means something some where else. You can share those links on your bio, WhatsApp status, stories, pages. even on shared groups is a no no unless a group of like minds. But then again, we are more religious than the religion. After dem go call village people. Those are the issues."

See the post below:

Family of 4 deported after arriving Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a family that travelled to Canada on a visit visa was sent packing immediately after they touched down at the airport.

The family comprised the man, his wife and his children, and they were deported on arrival by security officials

Source: Legit.ng