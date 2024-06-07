Global site navigation

Local editions

Kaduna Polytechnic Student Trends over His Controversial Matriculation Post, "We are Unalive"
People

Kaduna Polytechnic Student Trends over His Controversial Matriculation Post, "We are Unalive"

by  Victor Duru 1 min read

A Kaduna Polytechnic has become a viral sensation over his unusual matriculation celebration post.

A screenshot of the post has made the rounds on social media and left netizens in stitches.

More details below...

ertyu
The Kaduna Polytechnic freshman caused a stir with his controversial post.
Source: Facebook

See screenshots of his controversial graduation post.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel