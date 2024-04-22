Hours after he went viral for his graduation celebration post, a Benue varsity fresh graduate has apologised for his action

In the viral post which trended, he had said, "God is nothing without me", amongst other bad grammar he used

In a new post, the Benue State University (BSU) graduate retracted the earlier post and explained why he did it

Msuega Terna Jnr, a fresh Benue State University (BSU) graduate, has apologised for his controversial graduation celebration post, which blew up on Facebook.

Celebrating completing his university education, an excited Msuega had shared his signing out pictures on the Facebook group "TIV SINGLES" with a caption riddled with bad grammar.

Msuega Terna Jnr apologised for his bad grammar. Photo Credit: Msuega Terna Jnr

Source: Facebook

His now-deleted post had read:

"Hello Tiv shingles, celebration with me. I am a graduation from BSU.

"God is nothing without me."

Msuega said it was deliberate

In a follow-up Facebook post on Sunday, Msuega explained that his viral graduation post was not to discredit or drag his alma mater to the mud but to create awareness for himself.

He added that it was deliberate.

"In the said publication, I deliberately used wrong sentence to create awareness of my signing out from the university, though it was deliberate, but with no intentions of hurting anyone, a group, community or Institution.

"The publication has generated mixed reactions from users of social media, the academics, religious believers and different groups of people.

"It was not intended to drag the reputation of any individual, group, community or Institution to the mud, neither was the publication to discredit God."

Msuega hailed BSU as one of the best universities in Nigeria and affirmed that he could communicate properly in English.

He also stated that he believes in the existence of God.

"I want to tender my unreserved apology for making people believe a graduate can't express himself, doubting the reputation of my school, feeling I'm using God's name for joke.

"To the best of my knowledge, I have acquired education from one of the best universities in Nigeria and I can express myself very fluently, equivocally without commiting blunders of such gravity and I'm also a religious believer that believes in the existence of God."

In another story, a female student went viral on Facebook over her bad grammar while celebrating taking her WAEC exam.

Msuega Terna Jnr's apology post stirs reactions

Iorwua Junior said:

"I understand u.

"It's sad people don't know u yet they concluded that ur days in BSU is shameful."

Ayua Solomon said:

"When God decides to make someone very popular it comes from different dimensions. Congratulations my big bro, you're already a big celebrity. Many have posted to drag attention but couldn't, but your cruise has made your name go far ❤️❤️❤️."

Ordue Edward Shagba said:

"Polished English it's. I hope this Apologies goes viral too. Congratulations."

Aondowase Akpenwe said:

"U lack the expected university trained characters assumed to be acquired by you. That's all."

Iorfa Madaky said:

"You brought everything upon yourself, I pray your school don't find a reason to use you as an example to put a stop to this cruise of a thing."

L.B. Ume-Lai said:

"Tswara ambi.

"Shey u wan trend?

"E go soon com out for newspapers.

"U go explain explain tire."

Awar Lizzy said:

"My dear, don't mind busy body people.

"Most of them typing rubbish against you can't stand you in writing competition if thrown.

"Relax yourself.

"You are a very brilliant guy I know."

Northern graduate's English amuses people

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a northern graduate had gone viral over how he announced his graduation on social media.

The graduate who claims to reside in Katsina state, made a heartfelt post on Facebook with signing out photos in which he celebrated bagging his Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) degree.

