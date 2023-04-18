A graduate from the northwestern geopolitical zone of Nigeria has become a viral sensation over his post on Facebook

The young man had celebrated completing his NCE program with a short write-up but the use of English left many disappointed

Some social media users jokingly hailed him as the next minister of education, while others expressed concern for the students he would teach someday

A Nigerian man, Umar Bala Safana, has been trolled on Facebook over his use of English in a celebratory post he made.

The graduate who claims to reside in Katsina made a heartfelt post on Facebook with signing out photos in which he celebrated bagging his Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) degree.

He celebrated his graduation on Facebook. Photo Credit: Umar Bala Safana

Source: Facebook

The post was filled with grammatical errors and blunders too deliberate to be dismissed as typographical mistakes that many thought should not come from one who by virtue of his degree may become a teacher in the nearest future.

His post reads:

"Every thing have a beginning it most have an end like yes today we start the N.C.E program but to day we are finish thanks all mighty god to show me this day.

"And also thanks my Seniors brothers and juniors brother that guid me apart of this studies.

"And also thanks my friend and sisters that are partsped at this level.

"At the end praise be to Allah protect me and this people that are part sped apart my life."

Reactions on social media

Okeh Onyekachi Chukwuemeka Ooc said:

"These are the Adamu Garuba of the future. These guys have really shown us so much shame and embarrassment in this country."

Grace Okoye said:

"Yesterday my son told me about his jamb score and went ahead to tell me that his classmates will be happy if they score such...

"He went ahead to check out catchment areas of Usman Dan fodio and the benefits..

"The young man was shocked about what I told him...

"Same country different system."

Nello Okoro said:

"Chai! Ara agbaala English na teacher.

"But true true that is the kind of teacher in the North, especially in government schools."

Onuoha Chiamaka Adaeze Ukpai said:

"At least he go school, our president and president elect nko.

"God help us."

Chisom Ezekiel said:

"Atleast this one can speak English for him to write this. Go far Gombe and see qualified nurses that can't speak English yet they went to University."

Vawulence Pro Max said:

"And some of your people are busy saying congratulations ooo, tomorrow Dem go make u INEC Chairman."

