Students Go Wild in Ekiti State University As Man Buys His Girlfriend Car on Her Sign Out Day
- Graduating students in Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, were in a jubilation mood when one of them was gifted a car
- On the sign-out day, a man stormed the campus with a car gift for his girlfriend and gave her the key in a public glare
- The lady who got the car was left speechless as she was led into it, and she sat at the steering as jubilation rented the air
It was a moment of jubilation when a man stormed the campus of EKSU with a message of love.
A trending video posted on TikTok shows that the loving boyfriend bought a new car for his girlfriend.
In the video, the lady was surrounded by her friends and fellow students when the man arrived on the campus with the car.
Everyone was shouting as they learned of the man's presence and the reason he had come to surprise his girlfriend.
When the lady was led into the car, she happily mounted the car and after she collected the key.
The car was decorated with colourful balloons, which made it attractive.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as lady gets car gift from her boyfriend
@Sneakers hub said:
"Na car west wave dey use our gas money buy for girlfriend. I’m so happy for her."
@debbietossy05 said:
"My fellow trees, let’s meet in the forest."
@Hightune_Stitches1 said:
"For the other girls now, their boyfriends don dey useless be that."
@King_Zilo_001 said:
"Person wey dey wash the girl for school go just dey laugh."
@LALA said:
"Some relationships go shake dat night if some girls get home to their boyfriends. You go dey hear,u no com our skul today make you come see your mate."
@Big Temz said:
"I will keep congratulating people until it’s my turn."
@No said:
"Some girls are just lucky."
Man buys car for his wife
Meanwhile, Ver Ikese, a Nigerian artist who lives in the United States of America, purchased a car for his wife as Val's gift
The car he bought surprised some people, but Ver said it was what his wife specifically requested years ago
He said his wife, Aya Wase Ikese, has always wanted to own a Volkswagen, and now he has made her dream come true.
