Singer Speed Darlington is not giving up on his quest to find a wife this year, as he has taken a new action

A video of the singer and content creator erecting a signboard in his village to declare his search for a wife has gone viral

Listed on the board included qualities the singer wanted in his would-be wife as well as what he brings to the table

Controversial Nigerian singer, comedian and content creator Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington aka Akpi, has left people talking with a trending video of him erecting a signboard in his village as he continues on his quest to find a wife.

Recall that a few weeks ago, Speed Darlington was in the news after he called on single ladies to apply to be his wife.

Speed Darlington, a rapper, is seen in a new video standing by a man as he erected a signboard with his picture on it.

The signboard showed the many characteristics Speed Darlington was looking for in a woman and what he would bring to the table.

Watch a video of Speed Darlington at his village below:

Reactions as Speed Darlington erects a signboard

Read some of the comments below:

adebayo_ella:

"This guy na edited portable."

b_uniqu.e:

"It’s the fact that after sampling different ladies, he now has a specific one he wants.. make dem uproot that banner abeg."

tonia.gram_:

"I love how he stated what he wants and what he has. Akpi mmuo."

purecruiseblog:

"You dey do olosho up and down dey post am everywhere and you dey find wife guy you no get sense o."

ordeenchop:

"Speedy no they this our country oo. Wetin they affect Nigerian no dey affect am at all."

king__yagi3:

"Meanwhile you carried olosho all your life?"

Why Speed Darlington dragged his aunty

In another report via Legit.ng Speed Darlington called out his mum's younger sister, Helen Chinasa, for allegedly trying to take over his land.

Akpi revealed that his kinsmen gifted him the land in I994.

However, after he travelled to America, Helen Chinasa confiscated his property.

He revealed that his aunt had built a Sabbath church on the land and was steadily collecting offerings from her members.

