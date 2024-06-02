A young Nigerian lady celebrated achieving a first-class degree in Electrical Engineering, despite balancing her studies with a career in photography

In the video, the woman, moved to tears, shared poignant memories of her struggles as an undergraduate.

Jubilee graduated from the University of Benin and documented moments of her intense exam preparation

A young Nigerian lady proudly celebrated her first-class degree in Electrical Engineering, which she achieved while working as a photographer to make ends meet.

In an emotional video, she tearfully showed the challenges she faced during her university years.

Afamefune N. Jubilee, a University of Benin graduate, documented her intense study sessions before her exams.

In her words, as shared by @jb_afam, she said:

“Six years of late nights, early mornings, sacrifices, tears, happiness, dedication & learning and it finally paid off. Congratulations Engr. Afamefune .N. Jubilee, First Class Honours in Electrical/Electronic Engineering,University of Benin, Class of 2022. I am proud of you!”

Shalom said:

“I don’t know you but congratulations.”

Nini_boo wrote:

“Omoooo congratulations engineering is a whole different struggle especially as a lady...I tap into this ijn.”

Mowarin8 commented:

“Aww. I’m currently a photographer studying civil engineering too. More Grace.”

Kosiso Deborah:

“Congratulations, don't know but I'm SUPER proud of you and you're so beautiful.”

Farida:

“Kudos! First class, elect/elect engr here, I can relate. Congratulations.”

Nana.yaw.sty:

“Everything being through is going to be Joy and Celebration. God bless you.”

