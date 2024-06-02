Young Lady Balances Photography Job with University Degree, Achieves First-Class in Engineering
- A young Nigerian lady celebrated achieving a first-class degree in Electrical Engineering, despite balancing her studies with a career in photography
- In the video, the woman, moved to tears, shared poignant memories of her struggles as an undergraduate.
- Jubilee graduated from the University of Benin and documented moments of her intense exam preparation
A young Nigerian lady proudly celebrated her first-class degree in Electrical Engineering, which she achieved while working as a photographer to make ends meet.
In an emotional video, she tearfully showed the challenges she faced during her university years.
Afamefune N. Jubilee, a University of Benin graduate, documented her intense study sessions before her exams.
In her words, as shared by @jb_afam, she said:
“Six years of late nights, early mornings, sacrifices, tears, happiness, dedication & learning and it finally paid off. Congratulations Engr. Afamefune .N. Jubilee, First Class Honours in Electrical/Electronic Engineering,University of Benin, Class of 2022. I am proud of you!”
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Shalom said:
“I don’t know you but congratulations.”
Nini_boo wrote:
“Omoooo congratulations engineering is a whole different struggle especially as a lady...I tap into this ijn.”
Mowarin8 commented:
“Aww. I’m currently a photographer studying civil engineering too. More Grace.”
Kosiso Deborah:
“Congratulations, don't know but I'm SUPER proud of you and you're so beautiful.”
Farida:
“Kudos! First class, elect/elect engr here, I can relate. Congratulations.”
Nana.yaw.sty:
“Everything being through is going to be Joy and Celebration. God bless you.”
