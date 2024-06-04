A Nigerian nurse relocated overseas after obtaining employment, and her relocation journey became an internet sensation on TikTok

The viral video revealed that following her midwifery qualification, she pursued the IELTS and persevered in her quest for enhanced career opportunities, notwithstanding her current employment

Ultimately, she succeeded in securing an overseas position and, with her partner’s endorsement, embarked on a fresh chapter in her life

A nurse from Nigeria, who had recently completed her training in midwifery, embarked on a significant life change by moving to another country for work.

She shared her entire journey on TikTok, where it gained a lot of attention and inspired many.

In her video, she explained that after finishing her midwifery studies, she took the IELTS exam, which is required for healthcare professionals in English-speaking countries.

Despite having a job, she continued to look for better opportunities. Her persistence paid off when she found a job overseas.

With the full support of her partner, she made the big move to start anew. Her story is a testament to the determination and hard work it takes to pursue a dream, and it resonates with many who seek a better life abroad, as shown by @anang536.

Watch the video HERE:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Licia_hun said:

“I'Il share my testimony soon.”

Gracelove wrote:

“Wow am happy for you dear I just graduated a November 2024 too but I wrote my IELTS exams and couldn't make it.”

Kiki commented:

“I love this story.”

Anang:

“J were part of the story oo.”

Abiola:

“Congratulations mama.”

Amazon collections:

“Congratulations dear, did youU attend FGC kaduna.”

Anang:

“Thank yoU. Yes I did oo.”

Her Lordship guda:

“Congratulations dear.”

Kiki:

“Congratulations dearest.”

Nursecyndy:

“Congratulations to U SO one can actually travel with only RM?”

Anang:

“Yes you can. It's the same prOcess as the nurses just that yoU apply as a midwife.”

Source: Legit.ng