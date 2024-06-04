IELTS: Nigerian Nurse Who Relocated Overseas After Completing Her Certification in Midwifery Speaks
- A Nigerian nurse relocated overseas after obtaining employment, and her relocation journey became an internet sensation on TikTok
- The viral video revealed that following her midwifery qualification, she pursued the IELTS and persevered in her quest for enhanced career opportunities, notwithstanding her current employment
- Ultimately, she succeeded in securing an overseas position and, with her partner’s endorsement, embarked on a fresh chapter in her life
A nurse from Nigeria, who had recently completed her training in midwifery, embarked on a significant life change by moving to another country for work.
She shared her entire journey on TikTok, where it gained a lot of attention and inspired many.
In her video, she explained that after finishing her midwifery studies, she took the IELTS exam, which is required for healthcare professionals in English-speaking countries.
Despite having a job, she continued to look for better opportunities. Her persistence paid off when she found a job overseas.
With the full support of her partner, she made the big move to start anew. Her story is a testament to the determination and hard work it takes to pursue a dream, and it resonates with many who seek a better life abroad, as shown by @anang536.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Licia_hun said:
“I'Il share my testimony soon.”
Gracelove wrote:
“Wow am happy for you dear I just graduated a November 2024 too but I wrote my IELTS exams and couldn't make it.”
Kiki commented:
“I love this story.”
Anang:
“J were part of the story oo.”
Abiola:
“Congratulations mama.”
Amazon collections:
“Congratulations dear, did youU attend FGC kaduna.”
Anang:
“Thank yoU. Yes I did oo.”
Her Lordship guda:
“Congratulations dear.”
Kiki:
“Congratulations dearest.”
Nursecyndy:
“Congratulations to U SO one can actually travel with only RM?”
Anang:
“Yes you can. It's the same prOcess as the nurses just that yoU apply as a midwife.”
Source: Legit.ng
