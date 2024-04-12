A recent Nigerian graduate has proudly declared her exceptional academic feat, securing a first-class honours degree in Law

She marked this significant milestone with a professional photoshoot and a bespoke cake

Her academic prowess was further highlighted by the prestigious award for the best student council member, a moment she captured as she was presented with the honour

A Nigerian lady, having recently completed her studies, revealed that she had achieved a first-class honours degree from the Law Department.

The law alumna commemorated her scholarly success with a photo shoot in her graduation robe and by crafting a celebratory cake.

The lady was happy about her academic achievement. Photo credit: @omoladeoflaw

Source: TikTok

Lady graduates with first class

In addition to her remarkable first-class diploma, she received recognition as an outstanding student council member, capturing the instant she accepted the accolade, as shared by @omoladeoflaw.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

