Sarah Medugu, Nigerian lady who pursued her passion for International Relations at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) shared a TikTok video to celebrate her remarkable academic achievement.

She revealed that she graduated with first-class honours from the elite military institution, which is known for its rigorous training and high standards.

Lady was excited.

Source: TikTok

She expressed her joy and gratitude for the message she received from her school, confirming that she had completed her degree with distinction.

Medugu also shared a photo of herself in her school proving that she was indeed a proud alumna of the prestigious academy.

Her video inspired many viewers who congratulated her for her hard work and success.

Watch the video below:

More on NDA

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) is a military university that trains officer cadets for commissioning into the Nigerian Armed Forces. It was established in 1964 and offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in various fields of engineering, science, arts, social sciences, management, and military science.

The NDA also conducts research and development in defence and security-related issues. It has two campuses: Afaka and Ribadu, located in Kaduna State. It also admits both male and female cadets through a competitive entrance examination and a rigorous selection process.

