A young lady aspiring to become a cabin crew member shared her firsthand experience of the demanding work, and her story quickly gained traction on TikTok

In the video, she documented the moments when she acquired essential skills, including aircraft disembarkation procedures

Additionally, she learned how to stay afloat in water and perform manual CPR for passengers who had fainted

Lady shares what she learnt as cabin crew member. Photo credit: @the.neene

Source: TikTok

She also gained knowledge on staying afloat in water and performing manual CPR for passengers who had fainted, as shown by @the.neene.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Symphony said:

“You're getting there, don't worry. You're gonna make it.”

User867897745788 wrote:

“I'm in the UK but I'm not sure how to start the process.”

Raye:

“Think yOu should just apply to airlines around dtion school first,I'm not sure though,but I know British airways/virgin Atlantic, they train you themselves.”

Marry Pinamang893:

“Pls can you help me how to become a crew.”

User9667734677744:

“From what I know,first thing you can do is attend an aviation school and take the course.”

Kemisola:

“Is it true that there's a certain height required to become a cabin crew member?”

User976389746788557:

“l'm not sure, but airlines some have preferences and requirenments.”

Lamzay nab:

“I'm so proud of you.”

Oyindolaport:

“I'm rooting for yoU my dear .. all love from here.”

First Lady:

“I'm rooting for you baby girl..you are giving me joy.”

Saidati:

“The course itself is one month.”

