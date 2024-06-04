Airport: Nigerian Lady Who Wants to Become Cabin Crew Member Shares Things She Learnt
- A young lady aspiring to become a cabin crew member shared her firsthand experience of the demanding work, and her story quickly gained traction on TikTok
- In the video, she documented the moments when she acquired essential skills, including aircraft disembarkation procedures
- Additionally, she learned how to stay afloat in water and perform manual CPR for passengers who had fainted
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
A young lady with dreams of becoming a cabin crew member shared her personal journey on TikTok.
In her video, she captured the moments when she learned crucial skills, such as aircraft disembarkation procedures.
She also gained knowledge on staying afloat in water and performing manual CPR for passengers who had fainted, as shown by @the.neene.
Watch the video below:
PAY ATTENTION: Tiwa Savage, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and others competing within Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024. Battle of the year you can't miss!
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Symphony said:
“You're getting there, don't worry. You're gonna make it.”
User867897745788 wrote:
“I'm in the UK but I'm not sure how to start the process.”
Raye:
“Think yOu should just apply to airlines around dtion school first,I'm not sure though,but I know British airways/virgin Atlantic, they train you themselves.”
Marry Pinamang893:
“Pls can you help me how to become a crew.”
User9667734677744:
“From what I know,first thing you can do is attend an aviation school and take the course.”
Kemisola:
“Is it true that there's a certain height required to become a cabin crew member?”
User976389746788557:
“l'm not sure, but airlines some have preferences and requirenments.”
Lamzay nab:
“I'm so proud of you.”
Oyindolaport:
“I'm rooting for yoU my dear .. all love from here.”
First Lady:
“I'm rooting for you baby girl..you are giving me joy.”
Saidati:
“The course itself is one month.”
Lady rejoices, gains admission to Aviation school
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady is happy because she has been admitted to study in a Nigerian aviation school.
In a video, the lady said she would soon commence her studies at the Lagos Aviation Academy.
According to Neene, her dream in life is to become a flight attendant, hence her happiness after gaining admission.
In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian lady has shared a lovely video of her mother who flew to an undisclosed location in business class.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) Basit Jamiu is an award-winning journalist and a human interest editor with more than 5 years of experience in the media (Ikeja Bird, Prime Progress, The Movee). He started his journalism career after graduating from Ekiti State University in 2018. He is a 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. He also has professional certificates in Information Management, Technical Writing, Digital Marketing from Google. He can be reached via basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.