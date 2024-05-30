Viral Video Shows School Children in Nigeria Singing Re-introduced Old National Anthem at Assembly
- Some children were seen in a viral video reciting the old Nigerian national anthem, which has been reintroduced
- The video showed the children reciting "Nigeria We Hail Thee" on their assembly ground alongside their teachers
- The old Nigerian national anthem was used in Nigeria from 1960 to 1978 when it was replaced with “Arise, O Compatriots”
School children in Nigeria have started using the re-introduced old national anthem, "Nigeria We Hail Thee."
The old national anthem was in use between 1960, when Nigeria gained independence, and 1978.
"Nigeria We Hail Thee" was replaced with “Arise, O Compatriots” which had been in use until 2024.
President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday signed a bill passed by the National Assembly, reintroducing the old hymn.
PAY ATTENTION: Tiwa Savage, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and others competing within Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024. Battle of the year you can't miss!
Lyrics of old Nigerian national anthem
The lyrics of the old national anthem goes:
Nigeria we hail thee,
Our own dear native land,
Though tribe and tongue may differ,
In brotherhood we stand,
Nigerians all, and proud to serve
Our sovereign Motherland.
Our flag shall be a symbol
That truth and justice reign,
In peace or battle honour’d,
And this we count as gain,
To hand on to our children
A banner without stain.
O God of all creation,
Grant this our one request,
Help us to build a nation
Where no man is oppressed,
And so with peace and plenty
Nigeria may be blessed.
Meanwhile, some school children were seen in a viral video reciting the old anthem alongside their teachers.
The video, which was shared by @kc_journalist is attracting many reactions.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as children sing old national anthem
@Homiebishop said:
"That was so fast, as if the school planned the whole thing with Tinubu. I’m not impressed."
@YoungEmmanuelJ said:
"These kids are so smart, it might take me years to learn this new anthem."
Some Nigerians want Timi Dakolo's song as anthem
Meanwhile, Nigerians have reacted to the move by the government to revert to the old national anthem, and they are clamouring for Timi Dakolo's Great Nation.
According to them, his song resonates to the present reality of the country, and it is more patriotic and excellent.
It was also stated that the old anthem belongs to the colonial master, as they added that the country should revert to the former flag.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.