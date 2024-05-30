Some children were seen in a viral video reciting the old Nigerian national anthem, which has been reintroduced

The video showed the children reciting "Nigeria We Hail Thee" on their assembly ground alongside their teachers

The old Nigerian national anthem was used in Nigeria from 1960 to 1978 when it was replaced with “Arise, O Compatriots”

School children in Nigeria have started using the re-introduced old national anthem, "Nigeria We Hail Thee."

The old national anthem was in use between 1960, when Nigeria gained independence, and 1978.

The children sang the old Nigerian national anthem on the assembly ground. Photo credit: X/@kc_journalist and Getty Images/Filo.

"Nigeria We Hail Thee" was replaced with “Arise, O Compatriots” which had been in use until 2024.

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday signed a bill passed by the National Assembly, reintroducing the old hymn.

Lyrics of old Nigerian national anthem

The lyrics of the old national anthem goes:

Nigeria we hail thee,

Our own dear native land,

Though tribe and tongue may differ,

In brotherhood we stand,

Nigerians all, and proud to serve

Our sovereign Motherland.

Our flag shall be a symbol

That truth and justice reign,

In peace or battle honour’d,

And this we count as gain,

To hand on to our children

A banner without stain.

O God of all creation,

Grant this our one request,

Help us to build a nation

Where no man is oppressed,

And so with peace and plenty

Nigeria may be blessed.

Meanwhile, some school children were seen in a viral video reciting the old anthem alongside their teachers.

The video, which was shared by @kc_journalist is attracting many reactions.

Reactions as children sing old national anthem

@Homiebishop said:

"That was so fast, as if the school planned the whole thing with Tinubu. I’m not impressed."

@YoungEmmanuelJ said:

"These kids are so smart, it might take me years to learn this new anthem."

Some Nigerians want Timi Dakolo's song as anthem

Meanwhile, Nigerians have reacted to the move by the government to revert to the old national anthem, and they are clamouring for Timi Dakolo's Great Nation.

According to them, his song resonates to the present reality of the country, and it is more patriotic and excellent.

It was also stated that the old anthem belongs to the colonial master, as they added that the country should revert to the former flag.

