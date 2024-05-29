Full Stanza, Other Details You Should Know About Old National Anthem
The old anthem, ‘Nigeria, We Hail Thee’ composed when Nigeria gained independence on October 1, 1960, was replaced with the ‘Arise O’ Compatriots’ version in 1978.
The bill, sponsored by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central), enjoyed overwhelming support from the lawmakers.
In supporting the bill, the lawmakers argued that it would promote a better symbol for unity, peace, and prosperity than the current one.
The lawmakers noted that the current national anthem was a product of the military junta, decreed by the military, and should, therefore, give way to the independence anthem, which captures national values, ethics, and norms.
Lillian Jean Williams, a British citizen living in Nigeria before independence, wrote the lyrics for “Nigeria, We Hail Thee,” while Frances Berda composed the music.
The anthem significantly shaped Nigeria’s national identity and unity during the 1960s and late 1970s.
The new national anthem
Nigeria we hail thee,
Our own dear native land,
Though tribe and tongue may differ,
In brotherhood we stand,
Nigerians all, and proud to serve
Our sovereign Motherland.
Our flag shall be a symbol
That truth and justice reign,
In peace or battle honour’d,
And this we count as gain,
To hand on to our children
A banner without stain.
O God of all creation,
Grant this our one request,
Help us to build a nation
Where no man is oppressed,
And so with peace and plenty
Nigeria may be blessed.
Source: Legit.ng
