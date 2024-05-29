Nigerians have reacted to the move by the government to revert to the old National anthem, and they are clamouring for Timi Dakolo's Great Nation

According to them, his song resonates to the present reality of the country, and it is more patriotic and excellent

It was also stated that the old anthem belongs to the colonial master, as they added that the country should revert to the former flag

Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, has received massive love from Nigerians after they clamoured that the country should adopt his song, 'Great Nation' instead of reverting to the old national anthem.

Legit.ng had reported that the old national anthem was signed into law by the lawmakers and the president after it was said that the country should revert to it.

In a new development, Nigerians have been agitating that Timi Dakolo's song, Great Nation, should be used to replace the old national anthem.

According to them, the singer, who was dumped by his parents, has a better song that resonates to the present reality the country is battling with.

Nigerians calls for the adoption of Timi Dakolo's song as national anthem. Photo credit @timidakolo

Source: Instagram

Nigerians condemn old anthem

In a debate on X, many noted that the old national anthem belongs to the colonial master.

It was argued that the second stanza of the old national anthem was the only part they would love to sing in all the whole song.

It was also opined that most song sang by the artist are evergreen.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the suggestion that Dakolaos song should be used as national anthem. Here are some of the comments below:

@orakwejohn:

"Before discovering Timi Dakolo's #ChorusLeader album an hour ago, the last time I played an album from start to finish, no skips was 2017 [Chronology by Chronixx]. This quality of music is the kind that can never ever die, it's in the category beyond evergreen!

@I_Am_Ilemona:

"Won't it have made more sense to adopt Timi Dakolo's "Great Nation" as the national anthem?"

@reedahkh:

"Timi Dakolo finish work for this new song of his “ke nake so”. We have found a new first dance national anthem at Arewa weddings. Thank you."

@NanaKazaure:

"I will not sing the Colonial Masters' "Nigeria we hail thee" anthem. Never! If indeed they want a national prayer to resonate, then the 2nd stanza, "oh God of creation" written by a Nigerian is appropriate. Timi Dakolo's song "Great Nation" could have been considered too".

@GRVlagos:

"We might as well be consistent and go back to our former flag. If they hate the 2nd stanza of our anthem, They could adopt Timi Dakolo's beautiful Ode to Nigeria and her people but they wouldn't think to do that because their Modus operandi is to be performative for headlines."

@TheoAbuAgada:

"These people left this patriotic and excellent song by Timi Dakolo to revert to the old national anthem, which has no value in our current reality."

@geokaycee:

"If they were going to Change the national anthem, they should have at least changed it to Timi Dakolo’s “Great Nation”

@officiallyk10:

"We for just kuku use Timi Dakolo’s ‘Great Nation’ at once. Abi?"

@timidakolo:

"And I haven’t even written my best songs yet.."

Timi Dakolo shares friend's experience

Legit.ng had reported that Dakolo shared an incident involving his female friend. According to him, a bridesmaid married his friend's ex-husband, adding that the lady invited his friend to join her bridal train group on WhatsApp.

The singer also noted that he was shocked by the betrayal and couldn't keep the sad news to herself alone.

Source: Legit.ng