A Nigerian man who got Notcoin airdrops is overjoyed as he bought some gadgets after withdrawing his earnings

Displaying the brand new iPhone and mic he bought, the man said one doesn't have to scam people to earn money

In a chat with Legit.ng, crypto expert Moreblessing Ogbogo explained why selling one's Notcoin earnings may be a very bad investment decision

Charles Obinwanne, a Nigerian man, has celebrated buying an iPhone and a mic with his Notcoin earnings.

Taking to Facebook, Charles showcased the new gadgets and urged people not to be afraid to celebrate their little wins.

Charles bought an iPhone and a mic with his Notcoin earnings. Photo Credit: Charles Obinwanne Don

Source: Facebook

Charles stated that one doesn't have to defraud people to earn money. Charles' Facebook post read:

"Notcoin did it for me ✌️✌️✌️.

"Today, I got myself a brand new iPhone and mic .. We are in the season of crypto tapping..

"Don't be afraid to celebrate your your little win .

"We don't have to scam or defraud people to earn money seeing you succeed in this space is my utmost desire ."

Crypto expert disagrees with selling one's Notcoin

Reacting to Charles' purchases with Notcoin, Moreblessing Ogbogo, a crypto expert, said everyone deserves to treat themselves to something good after every pay but disagreed with the hasty selling off $Not.

He told Legit.ng:

"For me, everyone who works deserves to treat themselves to something good after every pay. But when it comes to crypto, the story might be a bit different.

"Selling off a valuable asset like $Not that you got absolutely free so early might be a very bad investment decision. Why sell for peanuts when you can make a kill out of it by holding or buying back the bottom?"

People celebrate Charles Obinwanne Don

Sandra Tochi Iburu said:

"Congratulations boss.

"More wins to us o.

"This is just the beginning ."

Tony Chukwuma-Nosike said:

"Massive Congratulations brotherly , we are proud of your accomplishments in this industry. Greater Things are coming our way."

Blessing Etuk said:

"My dream is to get a laptop, and that is my motivation for now. Can no longer tolerate opportunities passing me by bcus I lack some tools ."

Okey Amaka Michelle said:

"Congratulations odogwu, more wins to us, I bought myself a fridge with my own cash out."

Chinenye Nwa Vincent said:

"I bought myself pixie curls.

"I deserve am .

"Congratulations by the way."

Patience Lilian Anefu said:

"I bought myself a mattress after suffering bad mattress for 2 years and half bag of rice."

James O Ogbaji said:

"Just wowwwwwwwwwww ❤️. Congratulations sir."

Lioness Dimma said:

"Congratulations on the way.

"I do tapping for a living now."

Man who kept his Notcoin profits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who refused to sell his Notcoin had celebrated as it gained more value.

While some people sold off their Notcoin tokens, Chibuzor kept his and his faith in the crypto project paid off.

Chibuzor showed off his Tronkeeper wallet balance on Facebook as proof. When Chibuzor received his Notcoin airdrop, it was valued at $40 (N56k) but is now $46 (N64,513.16). An excited Chibuzor urged people not to sleep on Tapswap and Hamster Kombat.

Source: Legit.ng