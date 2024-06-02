A Nigerian man has sent social media users into a frenzy after he showed off the Notcoin he has sitting in his crypto account

He said he earned the Notcoin by staking 4000 $TON and added that it is different from the $NOT he got freely via Telegram mining

Speaking with Legit.ng about the future of Notcoin, a crypto expert Obani Ebenezer Nwokoma, said it was promising

Tola Joseph Fadugbagbe, a Nigerian man, has displayed the massive Notcoin (its symbol is $NOT) he currently has.

Joseph, who earlier made N9 million after Notcoin's launch, said he staked 4000 $TON to acquire more of it.

Tola Joseph Fadugbagbe vows not to sell his Notcoin. Photo Credit: @connectwithtola, Bitcoin News

Source: Twitter

Displaying his crypto wallet on X, Joseph noted that the balance is different from the free $NOT he earned via Telegram mining.

He added that selling off his Notcoin was haram (meaning not allowed in Islam jargon). Joseph's X post read in part:

"This is the current value of the #Notcoin I earned by staking 4000 $TON recently. This isn't part of the free #Notcoin I earned via telegram mining.

"Selling now is haram. I am not kidding!"

Crypto expert speaks on Notcoin's future

In a chat with Legit.ng, crypto expert Obani Ebenezer Nwokoma said Notcoin has a promising future and advised people not to sell their Notcoin.

"If you're still holding your Notcoin and you feel you don't have the money right now, I advise you, HODL, you will be surprised at how things will turn out. If you sold on the launch day and bought the dip you should have a big smile on your face by now."

It is noteworthy that the crypto market is highly unpredictable and investment is not guaranteed.

See his tweet below:

Netizens react to Tola Joseph's Notcoin balance

@Justice__Ariyo said:

"Of course selling now is Haram, because you used almost $30k to get this."

@DiomandeJe79199 said:

"Sorry, I have a question that really concerns me but I haven't found an answer since. please NOTCOIN said that we could destake our stakes before the 16th. However, I would like, won't this make us lose our advantages??"

@Similoluyemi said:

"My wallet keeps disconnecting.

"What do I do?"

@HisMajestyyyyy said:

"I’m buying all Notcoins.

"Hit me up if you want to sell or buy."

@JoshuaOkolie7 said:

"I can't access my telegram account, saying I have been blocked."

@hoferishere said:

"Hopefully, we will see some more airdrops almost as good as #notcoin. I'm farming as many as possible just in case ."

@MR_CLARK_EN said:

"So u hold your Not all this while , me no farm am.

"Nice one."

@dmovingark said:

"Taking Profit now is a taboo, I'm actually gonna be staying long here. Probably till we see 10Billion MC."

Man withdraws Notcoin earnings to OPay account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian youth had cashed out from Notcoin and celebrated online.

Jhesse sold off his mined Notcoin airdrops and withdrew the money via his OPay account.

Taking to Facebook, Jhesse displayed his OPay account balance, which showed he received over N134k. He hinted at focusing on Tapswap, whose launch pool is barely two days away.

Source: Legit.ng