A Nigerian man is overjoyed as the newly listed cryptocurrency Notcoin became more valuable in the crypto market

The Christian brother revealed how he got his Notcoin and marvelled at its current value when he checked his wallet

The young man advised Nigerians not to lament missing out on Notcoin and to channel their energies towards Tapswap and Hamster Kombat

A Christian brother, Fada Chibuzor, has excitedly celebrated the value of his Notcoin cryptocurrency.

Notcoin is credited for the skyrocketed popularity of Tapswap after it profited many people following its launch.

The young man refused to sell his Notcoin. Photo Credit: Fada Chibuzor, Bitcoin News

Source: Facebook

While some people sold off their Notcoin tokens, Chibuzor kept his and his faith in the crypto project paid off.

Chibuzor showed off his Tronkeeper wallet balance on Facebook as proof. When Chibuzor received his Notcoin airdrop, it was valued at $40 but is now $46.

An excited Chibuzor urged people not to sleep on Tapswap and Hamster Kombat. He wrote:

"The crypto space is large ecosystem.

"Don't say it is to late.

"You can profit out of it.

"This is my first airdrop win, i received it yesterday at $40 and now it is up to $46 dollars.

"Don't sleep on the next airdrop!

"Start with hamster or tapswap..."

His post got people talking.

Fada Chibuzor's Notcoin gain stirs reactions

Nnamani Tochukwu said:

"Which wallet is this?"

Uzoma Elizabeth Smart said:

"Fada Chibuzor.

"John Ejiro.

"Una dey wyn us abi ?

"Make una show us way Biko ‍♂️."

John Ejiro said:

"Show us the way na ❤."

Man makes N9 million from Notcoin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had made N9 million from the recently launched Notcoin.

The author took to X to share his win, which he got by claiming airdrops and asked netizens to share theirs.

According to Binance, Notcoin (NOT) is a token that started as a play-to-earn game on Telegram. The game offered players the chance to "mine" its digital currency by engaging with an animated coin in the chat interface. Reacting to Tola's Notcoin gain, Obani Ebenezer Nwokoma, a crypto expert, told Legit.ng it was well-deserved and shared why.

Source: Legit.ng