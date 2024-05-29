A Nigerian mother has shared a hilarious video with her toddler whom she took for a photo shoot

In a video shared via the TikTok app, the woman was unable to take a great photo as the toddler wouldn't stop crying

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many sharing their similar experiences with toddlers

A video from a mother's photo shoot session with her toddler has left netizens rolling on the floor.

The mother shared the hilarious video via the TikTok app and it quickly went viral and garnered funny comments from netizens.

Little girl's photo shoot session trends Photo credit: @onlyonemissy44/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little girl cries uncontrollably during photo shoot

In the video shared by @onlyonemissy44 on TikTok, the little girl couldn't stop crying during the session.

A photo compilation posted online showed the girl crying and acting up as her mother carried her.

The woman had no choice than to use the photos that way despite the fact that the child was in tears.

She captioned the video:

"POV you took your daughter for photo shoot. I see sege banza."

Reactions as mum laments over photo shoot

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@VickkyMykes said:

"Tears full my eyes that day! Mine was just angry all through and started smiling after we left omooooo na patience make am still dey alive."

@userpeecharles wrote:

"I am exhausted just watching. Keep her outside and take your pictures biko."

@Pretty faith said:

"Nigeria children too like cry and they hate pictures."

@Ashabyroyale wrote:

"The mum almost cried omoh this thing sabi pain pass breakup."

@Zinoskin said:

"Na me and my child be this the babe go frustrate you I don’t bother doing shoots again."

@Adun-Abigail wrote:

"I’m wondering the kind of stress the photographer has found him or her self. E go Dey regret am."

@Munis_Buk added:

"Exhausted on your behalf. I Would her taken her aside given her a hug, asked what the issue was (since she talks) then negotiated. Behave &u get__On our way home. Then give her a temporary snack."

@Carley said:

"My daughter's first birthday was a mess. She cried the whole time. No pics were taken in peace."

@Sue commented:

"One thing about motherhood is its impossible for mums to pose when their toddlers are chaotic. They get so stressed and worried"

Watch the video below:

Little girl sleeps off during photo shoot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl suddenly dozed off on a chair during her photo shoot session.

In a video, her mother and the photographer tried their best to wake her up to no avail.

