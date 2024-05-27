A lady created a scene at a wedding as she vehemently vowed not to allow the groom dance with his bride

A video showed her interrupting the couple severally and refusing to allow them perform their wedding dance

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many wondering what her relationship with the groom could be

A Nigerian lady has received a heavy backlash from netizens for interrupting a couple's dance.

A video showed her moving towards the couple and insisting on being the one to dance with the groom.

Lady stops groom from dancing with bride Photo credit: @theviralweddings/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady stops groom from dancing with bride

In the clip shared by @theviralweddings on TikTok, the bride remained calm as the wedding guest acted in an unexpected manner.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She was seen dancing with the groom and stopping him from moving closer to his bride.

At different points in the video, other guests at the wedding tried to intervene and shift the lady away but the remained adamant.

The Master of Ceremonies (MC) handling the event also tried his best to make the lady leave the couple to have their moment but the lady refused and shook her head.

Reactions as lady interrupts wedding

Social media users who watched the video on TikTok had different things to say about the video.

@Raq wrote:

"It doesn't look like she wanted the money it looks like she wanted the man."

@KING PABLO said:

"That be his Ex oooo because of the guy didn’t do anything wrong and she broke up with him and 2 weeks later the guy get married pains."

@Dax myles wrote:

"When spiritual wife appeared physical."

@Selorm said:

"Na today i know say I get anger issues because Ei."

@Odelia Marfo wrote:

"Enemies of progress, may God protect this marriage because hmmmmmm."

@Sahadatu Musah said:

"Could be his twin sister. I remember my brother refused his twin sister to dance on her wedding day until the groom brought him a ring that day."

@Clem_michaels notes:

"Disappointed ex-girlfriend. I feel sorry the lady. See how the guy is now trying to explain things to the current wive."

@Aba trixxy said:

"Are you all not sure that the groom was dating her then go round go marry the bride coz."

@_Ab dul said:

"Most of you do not understand this kind of thing. He could be her cousin or her grandfather."

@Akua Makala said:

"My madness and anger will prove it self on my wedding day what is this."

@Naaki stated:

"I think that’s the brides family member. I know they won’t allow the groom come close to the wife till he gives money."

@KelsyMabel2 reacted:

"When they promised you marriage and you end up meeting him with another girl on his wedding day ahhhh."

@nicky_Nunana added:

"I Love it here. im sure he is in relationship with the lady, wasted her time and getting married to another woman."

Watch the video below:

Lady stops dad from attending her wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mabel Oluwaninse Wealth, a lady from Nigeria, trended on social media platforms after asking her father not to attend her wedding.

According to Mabel, her reason for the decision to bar her father from her big day was that the man abandoned her for 27 years.

Source: Legit.ng