A Nigerian mother has shared a hilarious video showcasing how her baby’s birthday photo shoot went

The hyperactive baby girl who arrived happily at the studio suddenly began to cry and slept off after being fed

According to the mother, they were not able to get any pictures despite coming to the studio with many costumes

A Nigerian mother has revealed how her adorable baby's perfectly planned photo shoot was ruined.

In a video shared by the mother @nellys_concept on TikTok, the baby was first seen dressed in a beautiful outfit with coral beads.

Little girl sleeps off during photo shoot Photo credit: @nellys_concept/TikTok.

Baby sleeps off during photoshoot

According to the mum, her baby was hyperactive and excited when they got there to create beautiful memories.

However, she started crying shortly afterwards and the concerned mother decided to breastfeed her.

Sadly, as she was being breastfed, she slept off and nothing her mother did could wake her up.

After her efforts proved futile, the mother decided to take her home, regretting why she wasted her costumes and time.

She captioned the video:

“I don finally leave one year photoshoot to people wey sabi do an.”

Reactions trail video of baby’s birthday shoot

The video sparked lots of reactions from the netizens who found the situation hilarious.

@yemilizzytona said:

“I leave am before u cus wetin my own use my eye see my mouth no fit explain es I don say if she no go tell me mum I want to snap. Photo shoot is a no.”

Geomonso said:

“Those babies ehn, next time pls take permission from her.”

Aderayo& Troy reacted:

“Walahi we go snap am like that.”

Everything by motun said:

“Please don't judge her. Anybody can sleep.”

Adams-britney said:

“Did you ask for her permission before taking her there?”

sharmarke 902 said:

“See as she scatter body for chair ee you think say na small energy she use dance and crawl about?”

Watch the video below:

