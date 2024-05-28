A Nigerian lady based abroad has shared a video showing the reactions of her friends after showing them her Canadian passport

After a while of living in Canada, she finally received the country's official passport and proudly showed it to her friends

Social media users who watched the video stormed the comments section to congratulate her on the huge feat

A Nigerian lady's excitement knew no bounds as she finally received a Canadian passport.

The happy lady showed the passport to her friends and filmed their reactions to the good news.

Friends overjoyed over lady's Canadian passport

The video shared by @olaotee on the TikTok app showed the happy friends jumping and expressing so much excitement after seeing their friend's Canadian passport.

They noted that she was now a citizen of the country and was free to travel to any country whenever she pleases.

Olaotee shared the video via her official account and reiterated her joy over finding real best friends who celebrated her win.

"My friends reaction to my Canadian passport. We are Canadian now. I have the best friends for real," she said.

Reactions as lady bags Canadian passport

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@Adeniyi Okikiola said:

"This shall be my portion and my family in Jesus name amen."

@Lush Auto Spa commented:

"Congratulations I’m jelly of u coz I got the old design. Come and wash it for us ooo."

@Olawale said:

"I swear na man do voice over for this video. Tell me say na lie make I change am for u adekanbi."

@Hotep Makhat said:

"Be careful jealousy is real. Stop sharing good news not everybody is truly happy for you."

@King commented:

"Not me being surprised when the camera turned on the passport owner. No offense ooo I think say na man Dey talk oooo."

@Cruise said:

"The way I rushed to comment section immediately when he/she turned the camera."

@kojofirstborn said:

"The shock on my face when the camera turned!!"

@user7678165697770 reacted:

"God forbid d kind of comments am reading, for God have fearfully and wonderfully made her beautiful in his own image. Voice or no voice congratulate her."

Watch the video below:

