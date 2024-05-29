A Nigerian lady said she entered the same Air Peace flight with Big Brother Naija's star Neo Akpofure and shared her breathtaking experience

The starstruck lady described how Neo smells, the look of his skin, his haircut and other exciting things she noted

Her description of the reality star caused quite a stir on social media and got ladies gushing over him

Chinenye Azubuike, a Nigerian lady, has gushed over BBNaija's Emuobonuvie "Neo" Akpofure, after she spotted him on an Air Peace flight she boarded.

Chinenye was blown away by the close-up view of Neo and stated that photographers were not doing justice to his looks.

Chinenye Azubuike gushed over Emuobonuvie "Neo" Akpofure. Photo Credit: Chinenye Azubuike, Instagram/@neo_akpofure

Chinenye describes how BBNaija's Neo smells

In a Facebook post, Chinenye shared a picture of her posing beside an Air Peace aircraft. Describing Neo, he was so fresh, clean and spotless.

Chinenye added that he had an attractive smell and spotless glittering skin. While noting that she is not a fan, Chinenye admitted his appearance was enough to make her one.

Chinenye's post in part read:

"I boarded same flight with Neo of Big Brother and I am not sure I can describe what this man looks like. If care isn’t taken you’ll eat him thinking he’s a candy. Guy is soooo fresh and clean! His haircut is so neat and spotless. And his smell? Even from a distance your nose will thank you for bringing it close to such fragrance.

"I’m not his fan but with what I saw today, e reach to become him fan. What?!!! Like what da???

"Beauty is not dating rubbish abeg.

"If you people see his skinnnnnnnn. Caramel chocolatey kinda popping glittering spotless skin. His nails? Super neat!"

Legit.ng reported that Neo had graduated from Bible school.

Ladies gush over BBNaija's Neo

Odili Henrietta Irabor Okpuzor said:

"All his siblings are cute. It's in d Akpofure blood to be cute. Back in secondary school, girls do crush on his elder brothers. Anyways e nor easy to be SAN pikin."

Joyce Ifeanyi said:

"No wonder respect boundaries been no rest for his matter.

"The guy clean normally ."

Bibian Zik Ndonwa Umeh said:

"Fantastic description❤. Somebody should tag Neo on this post abeg. I love it when good reports are given about people. Not dragging and shading every day."

Silver Onu said:

"People always think that celebrities are not beautiful outside camera.

"The first time I sat in the same dinning hall with Ik ohbonna, omo I was shocked.

"Then Ramsey Noah?

"Iniedo?

"These people have the best skin I had ever seen.

"They don't even make noise if you are in same room with them."

Chidi Miracle said:

"Same thing Ceec said that attracted her to him.

"Nwoke bugodi watermelon."

Baybii Yna said:

"No wonder Why Tbaj wanted to kpai herself for him."

BBNaija's Neo flaunts father's mansion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija's Neo had shown off his father's palatial mansion.

In a video posted on TikTok by @hob_media1 and spotted by Legit.ng, Neo was seen walking in a very big and impressive compound as he showed off the grounds with tarred floors and big trees. According to the reality star, he had missed home.

A huge brown building was spotted, and air conditioner units were fixed on the property. A black Toyota SUV was also parked in a corner of the compound.

