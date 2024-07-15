Global site navigation

Beauty Queen Mitchel Ihezue Receives 2nd Range Rover From Her Husband 7 Months After the First
Celebrities

Beauty Queen Mitchel Ihezue Receives 2nd Range Rover From Her Husband 7 Months After the First

by  Chinasa Afigbo 2 min read
  • Former Miss Universe Mitchel lhezue made the news once more over her flamboyant marriage with billionaire Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu
  • The beauty queen became the centre of attention online recently after her husband gifted her another variant to the lush car she received as a wedding present months back
  • Mitchel shared a video of her receiving her gift in the comfort of her home and revealed how surprised she was by it

It's raining congratulations for former Miss Universe Mitchel Ihezue as a video showed her receiving a white Range Rover Velar from her husband, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu.

Legit.ng previously reported that the beauty queen and her heartthrob had a flamboyant wedding ceremony in December 2023.

Beauty queen Mitchel Ihezue gets brand new range River from her husband Nicholas
Beauty queen Mitchel Ihezue's new gift from her husband trended. Credit: @mitchelihezue
Source: Instagram

One of the highlights of the society wedding was when Nkachukwu's five sons gave their new stepmother a brand-new black Range Rover Velar as a wedding gift.

Seeing her latest gift from her man, Mitchel appreciated him and her stepsons for the immense love they have shown her so far.

"Woke up Sunday morning to the best surprise ever!! Thank you so much to my family, Nick, Henry, Phil, David and my sweet boy Matthew.
"I love and appreciate you guys. And my husband !!!! My love, my odogwu, God will continue to bless you!"

Mitchel lhezue's new car spurs reactions online 

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

olori_kodine:

"It is the way your little son is dragging you to the car…"

vick_emerald:

"It's Raining Range Rover."

kay.the.beloved:

"In all it is beautiful to even see how the little boy was comfortable holding her. It's giving I am your handbag, meaning she is a good stepmom. We thank God for this healthy Family."

dumsz_world:

"Ah ah ah! This marriage thing is looking like it's the..."

oluolori_mua:

"Someone was clearly more excited to see this surprise. This love sha. Ndi sweet."

winfreyagbelese:

"*Another One* in Dj Khalid’s voice cheeeee."

agwabumma_:

"Una sure sey single people suppose Dey social media??"

skinjournalchiomaviolet:

"Another one?? Mitchyyy you must do giveaway oo."

that_turban_girl:

"Congratulations, God I'm tapping."

obianujunwaa_:

"God is in the neighbourhood oooh. Congratulations ooh. E go reach me."

Mitchel Ihezue's husband shares how they met

Mitchel Ihezue's husband recently shared the intriguing story of their meeting.

During the wedding reception, Nkachukwu disclosed a playful prank he had orchestrated.

The billionaire businessman had asked the ex-beauty queen if she would consider marrying a pastor, to which she willingly agreed. Unknown to Mitchel, it was a test initiated by Nicholas, who was interested in her.

