Social media users have reacted to a trending video of a Nigerian youth and his white lover, who seems older

The Nigerian man had proudly shared a video showing him and the older woman having a nice time

Some netizens expressed concern about the woman, saying she was way too old for him, while others wondered how he got her

A Nigerian man, @surest.ogor.excha, has caused quite a stir online after he made his white lover public.

The Nigerian youth's post on TikTok revealed that the white woman hails from Australia.

He displayed his white lover with joy. Photo Credit: @surest.ogor.excha

@surest.ogor.excha's TikTok video was captioned:

"Mama day And I day."

In the clip, he panned the camera to show the older woman sipping her drink from a glass cup and showed his face as he drank his from a similar cup.

He could be seen vibing to a Nigerian song. At the time of this report, his video has amassed over 496k views on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the man's video

Dave said:

"Abeg my gee enjoy ur mama no time oo. if I even see d one wen old pass ur own I go rush am asap. nah money matter."

Caleb chizzy said:

"Bro how Una dey take to get those people which format Una dey use to get them ."

Call me Joy kylie said:

"Abeg she get elder sister or her mother make I introduce to my brother."

Daniel7 said:

"Nawao what if this woman kpai for ur hand una de try oh."

starboy said:

"Bro,no mind nobody o,escape poverty and chase the bag."

biebar 7 said:

"All way na way sha,but las las try collect Australia visa ooo no go sleep."

Youngboy said:

"Afa bro how una dey do am pass I no Dey even get person to chat with sef."

Highest Paid said:

"What if this woman die for your hand wetten you go do."

