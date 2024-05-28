A young lady, a church member who was about to announce her wedding, was warmly received by an enthusiastic crowd

In the video, the crowd displayed energetic excitement as they guided her to the podium, showing their admiration for her

As the woman ascended the podium, the church members danced and showcased various dance moves

A young lady who was a member of the church and was about to announce her wedding was warmly welcomed by an excited crowd.

In the clip, the crowd showed their enthusiasm as they led her to the podium.

Church members celebrate bride-to-be. Photo credit: @kanosdramaticarts111

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady gets celebrated by church members

As she climbed up, the church members danced joyfully, showing off different dance moves, as shown by @kainosdramaticarts111.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Proud Frafra gal said:

“Announcement mpo ni na wedding day.”

Joysicious lifestyle:

“Awwww congratulations Elizabeth.”

Ni Lante Mills:

“So happy for Elizabeth.”

DJ Delin:

“I'm a gospel DJ so if they need my service. Also an ICGC member.”

Kainos Dramatic Arts:

“Sure,will definitely show this comment to her when we meet at rehearsals.”

Naaa838383:

“Yeeeeyeeeeeee, I'm flying back with immediate effect.”

Kainos Dramatic Arts:

“Please do,we're waiting on.”

Constance Yayra Fiagadzi:

“Introduction mpo this then the wedding.”

Mag84883:

“This wedding will be lit.”

Kainos Dramatic Arts:

“You can only imagine la.”

Sweetplcks Bakes:

“Lizzy congratulations. Central University Alumni.”

Man proposes to lover during church service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady experienced the surprise of her life when her partner decided to propose to her during a church service.

The lady was sitting on a chair in front of the altar, unaware of what was about to happen.

In a video shared by @zinosplash8, her partner, who had planned the whole thing with the pastor and his friends, walked up to her and knelt down with a sparkling ring in his hand.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that an emerging video has shown the lovely moment a Nigerian man proposed to his heartthrob during their church's crossover service.

Source: Legit.ng