A young Nigerian lady celebrated the man who sponsored her Polytechnic education in a video that went viral on TikTok

In the video, the lady and the man shared an emotional hug during her signing-out day and they appeared to enjoy each other’s company

The lady made space for him to sign as well, while she wiped away her tears showing what the moment really meant for her

Nigerian lady appreciates generous sponsor. Photo credit: @kutti_makeover01

Source: TikTok

She made room for him to sign the document as well, while she wiped away her tears, as shown by @kutti__makeover01.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ejaclyn3549 said:

“Una still dey sponsored woman for school.”

Libatology wrote:

“This game never cut ooo... but e still remain 1 game.”

Francisco commented:

“Congratulations dear Fpn for life.”

Brown shuga also commented:

“Congratulations school of business students are the best.”

User9787495785937:

“Congratulations FPN I guess.”

Wonlyoneleemahsadiyg

“Congratulations momma.”

Yosinuolay:

“Congrats my dear.”

Nana Aisha:

“Congratulations sis.”

Dorathy Msurshima:

This one no be big man nah Chief, His excellence, his Royal highness them dey call am e passs big man. Congratulations mama.”

Rebeccawilliams1604:

“Na manu be congrats dear but never leave him no matter what na man way get plans for u go take this bood step.”

Source: Legit.ng