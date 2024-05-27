A video of a young girl dancing like Michael Jackson was captured by her mother and was eventually posted on TikTok

In the clip, the girl showcased her energetic dance moves, reminiscent of the late music legend

Her mother, who uploaded the video, mentioned that her daughter loved listening to Michael Jackson’s songs

Little girl makes moves like a pop star. Photo credit: @decemberbiz

Source: TikTok

Her mother posted the video and said her daughter loved listening to Michael Jackson's songs and could enjoy them all day, as shared by @decemberb1z.

What is Michael Jackson known for?

Michael Jackson is known as one of the most influential and iconic entertainers in the history of music. He is renowned for his innovative pop music, which blends genres like pop, rock, funk, and R&B. He has produced numerous hit songs, such as "Thriller," "Billie Jean," and "Beat It."

He is famous for his unique dance moves, especially the moonwalk, revolutionising the music video industry with elaborate and cinematic videos like "Thriller," achieving record-breaking sales with albums like, "Bad," and "Dangerous,".

He is also known for delivering electrifying live performances with intricate choreography and groundbreaking visual effects, engaging in numerous humanitarian efforts, and supporting various charities and causes.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng