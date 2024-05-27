A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious throwback video of herself dancing with so energy in a bid to impress her crush

A Nigerian girl has revealed how she desperately went the extra mile to impress her crush sometime ago.

According to her, she had fallen in love with a young man and all she wanted was to get his attention.

The lady identified as @ciyaxx16 on TikTok said she came across a post made by her crush about his interest in ladies who can dance.

After seeing the post, she decided to make a dancing video and her aunties couldn't stop hyping her as she danced.

Ciya believed that her video was spectacular because of the hype she got and she posted it online.

However, months later, she felt embarassed by her actions as she reminisced on the length she went to impress a man.

In her words:

"I remember when the boy I had crush on kept posting how he likes girls that can dance so I posted this. It is well plus my aunties were hyping me up in the background so I thought I really ate."

Reactions as lady shares experience with crush

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts about the video.

@Dee said:

"He said he liked girls with nice voice. I decided to impress him the next day after practicing all night when my mates were sleeping. I offered to take morning devotion in class."

@Sepstina noted:

"I know that time you were feeling like a legend. Pls tell me how you feel now."

@Amiieee reacted:

"Omoo thank God my parents did jot release smart phones for me at this age because you for hear me."

@ꨄKABBY reacted:

"My crush in jnr secondary sch said he love girls wearing sandal I threaten my dad life then to give me money for sandal."

@Mag Da Lene605 said:

"My crush hasn't said what he likes yet, I would ask him this evening."

@Estherious said:

"I laugh enter NPP office and shout ɛyɛ Zu and the security responded ɛyɛ Za now he's jobless."

Watch the video below:

