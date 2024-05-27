A young boy dressed in his graduation gown walked to the microphone to speak about what he wanted to be when he grew up

A young boy, wearing his graduation gown, walked up to the microphone to talk about what he wanted to be when he grew up.

In the video, the boy said he wanted to be like his father because he thought his dad was the best.

Young boy speaks on future plans on graduation day. Photo credit: @corriepatrick33

Source: TikTok

After speaking, he went back to sit with his classmates. The audience, clearly touched by the boy’s words, clapped enthusiastically for him, as shared by @corriepatrick33.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Glenda said:

“Without the music pls.”

Pbnj Family wrote:

“These dads are out here really doing best thing!”

Corrie y responded:

“His dad really is the best!!”

Mom24Monstaz:

“The best complement any father could get.”

Corrie y responded:

“His dad deserves it too. He may drive me nuts, but he is an amazing dad!!”

Monica:

“He aspires to be a dad!! All because he is being raised by a good one!”

Annette:

“I would've lost it here I am crying over strangers lol.”

Alexia_d19:

“Omg I would've been in shambles.”

User84849383738388383:

“No, because this would make my husband cry like a big baby so freaking cute.”

Nique:

“The way he looked at his dad after 9 Corrie I cried again watching the video & noticing that part.”

Bailey Skinner:

“I can only hope I pick a great dad to my children.”

Corries:

“I found mine at the restaurant I was working at. I was his waitress. We had our boy less than a year later.”

Source: Legit.ng