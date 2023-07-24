A video of a little boy wearing a smart suit for his graduation day has gone viral on TikTok

The young chap showed his joy not only for finishing school but also for rocking a look that made him suave

He strutted with his hand in his pocket and walked with a bounce like a grown-up

A captivating TikTok video of a little boy who put on a smart and stylish suit for his special graduation day has captured the hearts of many online viewers.

The young chap expressed his delight and excitement not only for completing his academic journey but also for dressing up in a sophisticated look that made him feel and look suave and handsome.

Young boy looks dapper on graduation outfit. Photo credit: @donchinex12

Source: TikTok

Boy walks confidently on graduation outfit

He strutted confidently with his hand casually tucked in his pocket and walked with a spring in his step like a mature and accomplished grown-up.

Many social media users who watched the video were moved by the boy's confidence and indicated so in the comment box.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered 50,000 likes with more than a thousand comments on TikTok.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the young boy below:

@Celebrityboyfriend reacted:

"Na when I happy last be this."

@Ayomikun said:

"ldan, walking poetry."

@OBroken wrote:

"How much I go pay make I become child again."

@Damism commented:

"Him report card go surely change him mood."

@solomon648484 also commented:

"Rice go sure today. As he Dey like that his life don depend on that graduation if person tell am say he no Dey go again he fit faint."

@DonWaz:

"Na rice and chicken go Dey the boy."

@kingwelbeck:

"If only he knows what's waiting for him as an adult."

