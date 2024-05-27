A Nigerian father tried hard to hold back his tears but failed while giving his final blessing to his daughter and her husband

In the clip, the father advised his daughter to be a good wife and mother to her future children, while also advising the groom to treat her well

The father, who was very emotional during the blessing, made his daughter shed tears, which she wiped dutifully while saying amen to her father’s prayers

A Nigerian father, overwhelmed with emotion, struggled to hold back tears as he gave his heartfelt blessing to his daughter and her husband.

In the touching video, he encouraged his daughter to be a loving wife and mother and advised the groom to cherish and care for her.

Daughter is in tears as the father becomes emotional at her wedding. Photo credit: @iamklasikal

Source: Getty Images

His deeply emotional words brought his daughter to tears, and she gently wiped them away while saying amen to his sincere prayers, as shown by @iamklasikal.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Baby Blinkz said:

“But why crying..sum1 yuh wil still see anytime, if she no marry now... same you go talk.”

Cynthiamorgan wrote:

“My sister no talk like dat ooh d tears no mean say him no go see her again but rather maybe d lady has been helpful to them.”

Asa_Nwanyi Egede commented:

“My papa an mama Abeg I take God beg Una oo, pity me cos I don't trust my emotions at all.”

Oluchi Bernard:

“The bride and the groom lookalike.”

User93839292927373:

“To born girl they fear me but I love women eeeh.”

Marve:

“Prophetically I'm the next to testify maritally congratulations sweetheart.”

Chukwudinma Mikel:

“The bond of a father and daughter u no go understand.”

Chef JJ:

“Congratulations, God I am the next.”

Sonwa:

“Congratulations dear.”

Techneson:

“On my daughter day I will also cry o...she's my life.”

Pretty Debbye:

“Is the way his son In-law is consoling him for me. Wow He's A Good Son In-laW.”

lamchilota:

“This guy better treat this his daughter well.”

