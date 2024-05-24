An old video from 1987 showing a youthful Bishop David Oyedepo delivering the announcement and benediction at church recently garnered significant attention

A viral video from 1987 showing a young Bishop, David Oyedepo, making church announcements and giving the benediction has recently attracted considerable attention.

In the clip, the young pastor speaks with confidence about the positive changes that would happen in the years to come.

Young Bishop David Oyedepo predicts future in 1987. Photo credit: @ft.canaanland

Source: Twitter

Even though he was preaching in a small, simply built church, he believed that things would improve in the future, and his belief proved to be true, as shared by @9jabackthen.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Deli35 said:

“This is where it started.”

Uwe wrote:

“This is how it started.”

Peter Sunday:

“He earn my respect. He has indeed paid his dues.”

Michael Charisma:

“Same format, just repackaging.”

That Igbo boy:

“People wey get church update first.”

Osolife De King:

“All l see here is a man serving GOD genuinely.”

Hibeekay:

“The power of dedication and commitment.”

User8383893939393:

“Prayer turn things around

if you ever criticise this man, may your little beginning be worse than his.”

Maqio:

“Who else waited for his branded falsetto voice.”

Ray Nova kunta:

“Why he come change the way he dey talk before.”

Rev. Frank:

“Ha! the little beginning, is even bigger that some churches for about 10yrs in Existence, I tap into your grace sir.”

Oluwaseun Gabriel:

“I tap from your grace sir from the begining of your ministry the grace of God has been sufficient.”

