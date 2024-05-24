A Nigerian pastor recently advised his congregation on the need to take out money from their salary for leisure

In a video trending online, the pastor kicked against the habit of insisting on saving salary and refusing to spoil oneself

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many commending the pastor over the sermon

A pastor's admonishment on the need to spend a part of one's salary on recreation has been trending online.

The pastor emphasised the importance of spending on food, furniture and other things that would make a person feel happy and fulfilled.

Pastor advises congregation to spoil themselves

In the video shared by @irishadassah on TikTok, the pastor advised his members to take a part of their salary and enjoy themselves.

He noted that it is very important and would make a person not look older than their age due to excessive hoarding of money.

In his words:

"Shawarma of N1,800, E dey pain you to eat Shawarma. You earn 120k, 60k and you cannot take out time. You keep saying this money, you don't know what it can do for me. It won't do anything for you. Eat it. Are you listening to what I'm saying? God wants you to enjoy your life.

"One of the things that causes depression is that you're not enjoying your work. You are working take a percentage of your income and rock it. Don't feel guilty. Buy that wig. Don't feel bad. Buy it. It's very important. You go dey old o. You are going to be getting older than your age.

"You need some kind of satisfaction to show that you are labouring. You cannot be working so hard and there is no furniture in your living room. Buy it and have some kind of pleasurable moment for yourself. Enjoy your life. Sit down and buy that barbeque fish and eat it."

Reactions trails pastor's advice about enjoyment

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@user Dr Dre said:

"Omo 50k out of salary is set aside for flexing every month I chop before I enter my bank app to start sharing as a first child."

@Obebii stated:

"Na me this man dey talk to. About a month now I have been postponing this shawarma chopping. Let me go and ask my baby for money to buy it."

@Denny’s craft said:

"The worse part is that if you save the money you won’t know how it will disappear, I remember cutting my hair in 2022 to save money at the end of the year."

@Chefamandaroyal reacted:

"This sermon is for me even if I chop 500naira food I go dey blame myself say I took spend and I work tirelessly but I no dey enjoy my money."

@Stella couture said:

"The day I realize this was when someone use my atm to withdraw all my money, I was saving the money because I want to save since thar day I don dey."

@Bammy.xx_ added:

"One thing about me, I must eat what I wish at that time and buy things I want at the right time."

Man tackles people giving minimal tithe in church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian pastor, Gosple Agochukwu, penned down a controversial message to people about tithing.

The pastor stated that the economy has become so bad, and people need to learn to increase their tithes as the prices of items are also increasing.

