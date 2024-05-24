A man who decided to to the entrepreneurship path is not finding it easy at all and has poured out his frustration on social media

The man displayed his new block industry and revealed he used all his resources in setting it up but no one has patronised him

His video touched people, with many advising him on strategies to attract people to his new business

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to cry out over not making sales in his block industry.

The new entrepreneur, @arisekola55, shared a video showing his block industry, which is situated in Ibadan.

The man said he used all his resources to set up the block business. Photo Credit: @arisekola55

His TikTok video captured the sand he used to make blocks. He panned his camera to show the numerous blocks already moulded and ready to be purchased.

@arisekola55 shed tears in the video. According to him, he used all his resources to set up the block industry and has not received a single patronage despite selling his blocks at N700. He begged for people's patronage.

His video got people talking.

In a heartwarming incident, Nigerians donated money to an old man who moulds blocks.

Watch the video below:

People advise the block moulder

EFE_OF_WARRI ‍ said:

"Omo you fit invest make you no still see money o pray for grace."

Captain gaming said:

"Sorry which of the blocks do you sell for 700?even here block is 600 dey play."

richmond18123 said:

"We are facing a the same thing I open a paint shop the area done show me shege. Now I don’t have funds for my home bills and my self. Just pray God should help."

Certified♻️ Wicked Soul said:

"Currently facing the same on my laundry store business first month was good but second month so rough but guess what I’m still planning on open another branch not giving up ."

LOKI said:

"Make good relationship with the bricklayers in that area."

Mason 4PF said:

"Watin bad if you put am for 500 then you go dey increase little by little if you don see customer."

Kalicodes said:

"Do marketing go to any on going site and offer them quality blocks with less price."

Graduate turns block moulder

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a graduate had become a block moulder.

Instead of continuously looking for white-collar jobs, the man decided to focus on building a business.

The young man named Betelwhobel Moses took to Facebook to share photos of his workshop where he hustles. He showed off the many blocks he had moulded and lifted some in happiness.

